The most food stamps a two-person household can receive is $562 a month in fiscal 2027, up from $546 a year earlier. USDA’s cost-of-living table sets that ceiling for the 48 states and Washington, D.C., for benefits from Oct. 1, 2026 through Sept. 30, 2027. Only a household with no net income collects the full amount, because the check shrinks as income rises.

For a couple or any two people who buy and prepare food together, the number that matters is what remains of the $562 after USDA’s formula subtracts 30 percent of the household’s net income. Net income depends on deductions, and the state has to know about a cost before it can count it.

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Who gets the full $562?

Only a household with no net income after deductions. USDA’s eligibility page says the allotment comes from “multiplying your household’s net monthly income by 0.3” and subtracting that result from the maximum for the household’s size. A two-person household with $1,000 in net monthly income, for example, would work out to $262 under that formula, which is $562 minus $300.

At the other end, the net income limit for two people is $1,804 a month, and the gross limit is $2,345, according to the fiscal 2027 cost-of-living memo. Thirty percent of $1,804 is $541.20, which would leave $20.80 on paper. USDA’s $25 minimum monthly benefit for one- and two-person households is the floor that applies there.

Where does two people sit on the scale?

The maximums climb with each added person, from $306 for one person to $808 for three, $1,023 for four and $1,841 for eight, and each person beyond eight adds $225. A second person adds $256 to a single person’s maximum, a third adds $246 and a fourth adds $215.

Households with an elderly or disabled member only have to pass the net income test, and USDA says “a household with an elderly or disabled person only has to meet the net income limit.” For a two-person household that skips the $2,345 gross limit. Most states also use broad-based categorical eligibility, but USDA says applicants still need income low enough to receive benefits.

Which deductions pull net income down?

Net income is not what a household earns. USDA lists a 20 percent deduction from earned income, a standard deduction of $217 for households of one to three people, and a deduction for medical expenses over $35 a month for elderly or disabled members. Excess shelter costs can also come off, up to $769 a month, a cap that does not apply when someone in the household is elderly or disabled.

The standard deduction rose from $209 last year, and the shelter cap from $744, so a household that uses those deductions gets a slightly larger one than in fiscal 2026. A medical bill or rent increase that never reaches the caseworker cannot lower net income on paper.

What did $562 replace?

A year ago the two-person maximum was $546, according to USDA’s fiscal 2026 memo. That is a $16 monthly increase, or about 3 percent. The one-person maximum moved from $298 to $306, and the four-person maximum from $994 to $1,023.

The net income limit for two people moved from $1,763 to $1,804 in the same change, and the gross limit went from $2,292 to $2,345. The minimum monthly benefit for one- and two-person households rose to $25 from $24, and the homeless shelter deduction rose to $205.66 from $198.99. The August memo carrying the new figures was signed by Sasha Gersten-Paal for Ronald Ward, acting associate administrator, and USDA says the increases took effect Oct. 1.

Does the $562 figure apply everywhere, and who sets the real check?

It applies to the 48 states and D.C. only. Alaska, Hawaii, Guam and the Virgin Islands have their own tables. Hawaii’s two-person maximum fell to $910 from $929, while Alaska’s is $718 in its urban area and rises in the state’s rural areas, the memo shows.

Households with a member age 60 or older or a disabled member can hold up to $4,750 in countable resources, up from $4,500, and everyone else is held to $3,000. A home and its lot do not count, and most retirement and pension plans are excluded, USDA’s eligibility page says.

The state agency that runs a household’s SNAP case applies the deductions and sets the real check, and it is the free route for questions about a household’s own number. USDA’s tables only set the ceilings and limits that the state applies.

That split is why two households with the same size and the same paycheck can land on different amounts. One may have a shelter bill or a medical expense counted and the other may not, and USDA’s guide to the formula treats those deductions as part of the calculation itself.

Is your two-person SNAP check at the right number?

A household that misses a deduction or a reporting date can collect well below the $562 ceiling without knowing it. Every dollar of unreported shelter cost or medical expense stays out of the formula.

The SNAP & Medicaid Renewal Organizer is a 20-page guide with a renewal and reporting calendar. Part 3, The Senior Rules Most People Miss, shows the senior deductions that raise the benefit, the same deductions USDA’s formula uses to cut net income.

Get the senior-deduction guide and reporting calendar for your SNAP check →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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