President Trump’s Aug. 26 national emergency order on the power grid targets foreign-made equipment in the bulk-power system, the high-voltage network that moves electricity across regions. It does not reach the local distribution lines that carry power to homes. The White House fact sheet says plainly that “the Order does not apply to facilities used for local distribution of electric energy.”

The order, published in the Federal Register as Executive Order 14421, declares the emergency under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and the National Emergencies Act. It is a supply-chain order, not a response to blackouts, and nothing in it changes how a household is connected or billed.

That distinction matters to anyone who saw a “grid emergency” headline and wondered about their own service or their electric bill. The order is aimed at who made the transformers, breakers and control software that the big transmission network runs on, and the equipment at the end of a street is outside it.

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What the order actually restricts

The fact sheet says the order generally prohibits certain foreign-produced bulk-power system electric equipment from being bought or installed in the United States, or conditions those purchases and installations to address risk. It also covers associated critical software and digital capabilities that could create cybersecurity or operational problems. The White House describes the concern as foreign actors “increasingly creating and exploiting vulnerabilities” in the system.

The Federal Register text is narrower than the headline version. The ban applies to acquiring, importing, transferring or installing foreign-produced bulk-power equipment in transactions that involve a foreign country’s interest and began after Aug. 26. The Secretary of Energy must first determine that the equipment comes from a covered foreign entity and that the deal poses an undue risk to the grid, critical infrastructure or national security.

The order also bans transactions meant to get around it, along with conspiracies to violate it. That means a deal restructured to hide where equipment comes from is treated the same as a direct purchase, though the order leaves it to the Energy Secretary to decide which transactions cross the line.

The emergency rests on a stated risk rather than an event. The fact sheet says its focus is transactions involving foreign nationals that pose “an undue risk of sabotage, unauthorized access, or other disruption” to the system, which is the standard the Secretary has to apply case by case.

Where the local distribution line is drawn

Section 5 of the order defines the bulk-power system as the facilities and control systems needed to operate an interconnected electric transmission network, and for this order it counts transmission lines rated at 69,000 volts or more. The same section says the definition “does not include facilities used in the local distribution of electric energy.”

The Department of Energy’s page on the order, last updated Oct. 7, says the same: the order covers lines of 69 kilovolts and higher and “excludes local distribution.” In plain terms, the poles, wires and neighborhood transformers that deliver electricity to a house sit on the exempt side of that line.

Existing equipment and the Energy Secretary’s powers

The order does not stop at new purchases. The Energy Secretary may impose conditions on the continued use of foreign-made equipment already in the system, and must weigh reliability, safety, availability of replacements and continuity of service before ordering any isolation, disconnection, replacement or removal. The Secretary may also phase in compliance and set up lists of pre-qualified equipment and vendors.

The fact sheet says the Secretary must identify equipment that may pose the described risks and send recommendations to the President’s national security adviser. Those steps are built around keeping the lights on, which is why the order lists “continuity of service” as something to protect while equipment is reviewed.

The Secretary may also design or negotiate mitigation measures, and those can become preconditions for approving a transaction. For the companies that run the transmission grid, that means equipment decisions could come with conditions rather than a flat yes or no.

What comes next, and where the date stands

The order gives the Energy Department 120 days from Aug. 26 to publish implementing rules, which falls on Dec. 24, and 180 days to recommend changes to the federal acquisition rules, which falls on Feb. 22, 2027. The Energy Department’s page says it published a request for information in the Federal Register on Sept. 9 and reports no final rule yet, and no amendment or rescission of the order.

Until those rules appear, the practical effect is limited to the transactions the Secretary specifically finds risky. A household’s meter, service line and local utility are not part of that review, and the order itself says nothing about prices or rates.

The order also tells the Secretary to send recurring and final reports to Congress on the emergency, as the National Emergencies Act and the International Emergency Economic Powers Act require. The Energy Department’s page points to FAQs and a webinar recording for the industry, which is the audience the rules are written for.

Is a utility bill the real worry behind the grid headline?

The grid order does not touch the local lines that reach a home, and it says nothing about what a utility charges. What changes an electric, gas or water bill is a call to the company, and that is a different job from anything the White House order covers.

The turn from this story to that job is plain. 101 Phone Scripts to Lower Your Bills has 101 calls, word for word, for every company a household pays, and one section covers electric, gas and water: payment plans, budget billing and help programs. Each script is short enough to read straight off the page.

Get the call scripts for electric, gas and water bills →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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