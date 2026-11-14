The maximum federal Supplemental Security Income payment goes up to $1,029 a month for an eligible individual and $1,544 for a couple in 2027, according to Social Security’s 2027 cost-of-living fact sheet. The agency says the larger payments begin on Dec. 31, 2026, when about 7.3 million recipients get the first check at the new rate.

The raise is 3.6 percent, the same cost-of-living adjustment that applies to Social Security retirement and disability checks in January. For SSI, though, the first payment at the new rate comes on Dec. 31, a day before New Year’s Day, rather than in January.

How much more is the new check worth?

The fact sheet lists the 2026 standards alongside the new ones: $994 for an individual and $1,491 for a couple. That puts the monthly increase at $35 for a person and $53 for a couple, before any state supplement and before the person’s own income is taken into account.

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The agency’s table of SSI federal payment amounts also lists the essential person rate, $516 a month in 2027. Its method is plain: each year’s amount is the unrounded annual figure increased by the January COLA, divided by 12 and rounded down to the next lower dollar.

The arithmetic behind the dollars is on that page too. The unrounded annual amount for an individual goes from $11,929.46 in 2026 to $12,358.92 in 2027, and for a couple from $17,892.21 to $18,536.33. Dividing the new annual figures by 12 and rounding down gives the $1,029 and $1,544 that appear on the checks.

A person who receives SSI should look for that increase in the deposit that arrives Dec. 31, not in a January payment. The agency’s cost-of-living page says increased payments to about 7.3 million SSI recipients begin on that date, and that most beneficiaries can see their notice online in late November if they created a my Social Security account by Nov. 18.

For comparison, the fact sheet estimates the average retired worker’s Social Security benefit will climb to $2,170 a month in January 2027 from $2,095. SSI works differently, because the federal standard is a fixed ceiling that every recipient is measured against, and the same 3.6 percent lifts that ceiling for the roughly 7.3 million people who get it.

Why $1,029 is a ceiling and not the deposit

The federal rate is the most SSI can pay, not what everyone receives. Social Security’s payment-amounts page says “the monthly amount is reduced by subtracting monthly countable income.” A person with a small pension or part-time wages gets less than $1,029, and the same subtraction applies to the couple’s $1,544.

For a couple, the page says the payable amount is divided equally between the two spouses. So a husband and wife each receive half of whatever is payable to the couple, and the $1,544 ceiling is a household figure, not a per-person one.

The $2,000 limit stayed where it was

The raise does not touch the savings line. The fact sheet lists the SSI resource limit at $2,000 for an individual and $3,000 for a couple in 2027, the same as in 2026. Countable savings and other assets measured against those lines are part of what decides whether SSI is payable at all, no matter how much the federal rate rises.

That is why the amount of the increase matters less than the totals it sits next to. A recipient whose benefit goes up by $35 has no more room to save, and a household that was close to the $2,000 line in 2026 is no further from it when the check grows.

What the state may add on top

Federal SSI is the base layer. The agency’s payment-amounts page notes that some states supplement SSI benefits, so a recipient’s total check can be higher than $1,029 where a state adds money, and the federal increase is separate from any change a state makes to its own supplement.

People on SSI who also get a Social Security check have two COLAs in play, one for each program, and both rise by 3.6 percent. The SSI increase starts Dec. 31, while the Social Security increase starts with the January benefit.

The other SSI figures in the 2027 fact sheet

The same fact sheet raises the SSI student earned income exclusion to $2,500 a month and $10,080 a year, up from $2,410 and $9,730. Those limits matter to young recipients who are in school and working, because wages under them do not reduce the SSI check.

For people who receive disability benefits and work, the sheet puts the substantial gainful activity line at $1,770 a month in 2027, or $2,950 for someone who is blind, up from $1,690 and $2,830. The trial work period amount rises to $1,270 from $1,210. Those figures apply to the working-with-a-disability rules, not to the SSI payment standard itself.

Is the new SSI rate the only number that changes for a household?

The bigger federal rate is welcome, but eligibility still turns on countable income and the $2,000 and $3,000 resource lines. A recipient who misses a reporting step or lets savings creep over a limit can put the whole payment at risk, raise included.

The SSI & Disability Action Kit turns from the new payment amounts to keeping the payment. It includes the 2026 SSI income and resource limits and review and reporting steps, and its 74 pages include a part on reviews, reporting and overpayments.

Get the kit’s SSI limits and reporting steps for the new rate →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

The post SSI’s federal payment rises to $1,029 a month for an individual and $1,544 for a couple in 2027, and Social Security says the increase begins with the Dec. 31 payment appeared first on The Financial Wire.