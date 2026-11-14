Food stamp users in seven states have a date on USDA’s calendar for losing the ability to buy soda, candy or sugary drinks with their benefits, and the first one is Dec. 1 in Nebraska. USDA’s waiver list gives target dates of Feb. 1, 2027 for Wyoming, Feb. 15 for Kansas and Missouri and April 1 for Hawaii and Ohio, with Nevada last on Feb. 1, 2028. Nebraska’s date is a target, not a settled start, because a federal judge threw out its first waiver in June.

The list covers only states that asked USDA for permission, so a household in any other state sees no change at the register. Each state picked its own banned items, and several dates have already slid. Anyone who shops with an EBT card in one of these states needs to know which items come off the shelf and on what day.

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Why is Nebraska’s Dec. 1 date still only a target?

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson ruled on June 22 in Aragon v. Rollins that USDA had overstepped when it approved food-restriction waivers, and she vacated them for Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska, Tennessee and West Virginia. Nebraska’s health department said in a July 2 release that it was working with retailers to remove the soda and energy-drink limits it had already put in place.

Nebraska filed a fresh request on Sept. 1. A Federal Register notice posted Oct. 2 proposes soda, soft drinks and energy drinks on Dec. 1 and candy on March 1, 2027. Comments were due Nov. 2, and USDA says it will issue a separate notice authorizing or refusing the project at least ten days before it starts. The agency’s Nebraska page, last updated Oct. 2, says only that “we are working on a response.”

What comes off the list in each state?

The items differ from state to state, and the lists on USDA’s table run from a single drink category to a whole food group:

Nebraska, Dec. 1: soda, soft drinks and energy drinks, with candy added March 1, 2027.

Wyoming, Feb. 1, 2027: sweetened, carbonated beverages.

Kansas, Feb. 15, 2027: candy and soft drinks.

Missouri, Feb. 15, 2027: candy, prepared desserts and certain unhealthy beverages.

Hawaii, April 1, 2027: soft drinks.

Ohio, April 1, 2027: sugar-sweetened beverages and all fountain drinks.

Nevada, Feb. 1, 2028: candy and sugar-sweetened beverages.

Prepared desserts appear only on Missouri’s list, and Ohio’s is the only one that names all fountain drinks.

What did the judge and USDA say about the waivers?

Jackson found that USDA went beyond its legal authority, because Congress “defined what ‘food’ is supposed to be” and the waivers conflicted with that definition, according to the Grocery Dive account of the ruling. She also found the agency skipped the 30-day Federal Register notice required for major pilot projects. She took no position on whether the policy is a good idea.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins called the ruling the work of “an activist judge,” and a USDA statement said the agency “will not be backing down” on its healthy-food goals. Rollins has said the state waivers “promote healthier options for families in need,” while Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said that “for years, SNAP has used taxpayer dollars to fund soda and candy,” Fox Local reported. The ruling left the waivers in the other approved states in place unless they are withdrawn or separately challenged, and USDA can appeal.

Which of these dates have already moved?

Missouri’s start was first set for Oct. 1, 2026. USDA approved a change on June 15, and its Missouri page now says Feb. 15, 2027. Hawaii went through the same June 15 approval and landed on April 1, 2027, according to USDA’s Hawaii page.

Ohio’s waiver was approved on March 4, and USDA’s Ohio page shows a June 23 change that widened its list of restricted foods. Missouri’s approval runs two years from its start date, and the state owes USDA quarterly evaluation reports once restrictions begin. A date on the list is where a state plans to be, and it can change before the first shopper notices.

Where have the limits already started, and where are they stopped?

Twelve states already enforce limits, and four of them began Nov. 1: Montana, North Dakota, South Carolina and Virginia, Fox Local reported on Oct. 28. The earlier starts on the list were Indiana and Utah on Jan. 1, Idaho and Oklahoma on Feb. 15, Louisiana on Feb. 18, Texas on April 1, Florida on April 20 and Arkansas on July 1, all in 2026. The waiver list shows no date at all for Colorado, Iowa, Tennessee and West Virginia, the four states still under the court order.

Nebraska is the one state on the calendar whose date rests on a request still waiting for USDA’s answer, so Dec. 1 could hold, slip or disappear.

Will your state’s food stamp date shift again?

The restriction dates in Nebraska, Wyoming, Kansas, Missouri, Hawaii and Ohio have moved or reset since last year, and a household that tracks only the store rules can still miss the dates that decide whether the benefit arrives at all. A missed recertification or an unreported change can cost a month of food stamps no matter which drinks are banned.

The SNAP & Medicaid Renewal Organizer is a 20-page guide that includes a renewal and reporting calendar and 51 state packs Its Part 7 covers reporting changes and EBT problems, so the dates that keep a card loaded sit in one place.

Get the renewal organizer with the SNAP reporting calendar →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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