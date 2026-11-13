Supplemental Security Income does not count the first $20 of a person’s monthly income, the first $65 of monthly earnings or half of the earnings that remain, so $317 in wages still leaves a federal SSI check of $878 at the 2026 payment rate of $994. That is the worked example in Social Security’s Understanding SSI income guide, 2026 edition. For SSI recipients who work, the rule means each extra dollar of wages reduces the check by less than a dollar.

The arithmetic in that example runs in a fixed order. Wages of $317 minus the $20 leaves $297, minus the $65 leaves $232, and half of $232 is $116 of countable income. Subtracting $116 from the $994 federal benefit rate gives $878. The guide adds that a state supplement can sit on top; its example with a $15 supplement for someone living alone totals $893.

The question for a recipient who works part time is how much of a raise survives. Because Social Security counts only half of earnings above $65, the check falls $1 for every $2 of added wages. A person earning $317 a month who takes more hours can estimate the new check by running the same steps again.

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How the math runs, one step at a time

Social Security’s Red Book gives the formula. Countable earned income is earnings minus $65, divided by two, and the SSI payment is the federal benefit rate minus all countable income. The $20 general exclusion is applied first to unearned income, and anything left over goes against earnings.

The regulation at 20 CFR 416.1112 sets the sequence. Income excluded by other federal laws comes out first, and then the exclusions in paragraph (c) apply in the order listed, including the $65 and the one-half. It also says Social Security never reduces earned income below zero and never applies an unused earned-income exclusion to unearned income.

The order has a practical consequence. A recipient with no other income and $85 in monthly wages keeps the full $994 federal rate, because the $20 and the $65 absorb all of it. The check begins to shrink only on wages above that, and then by half of each additional dollar.

The same guide shows why earnings are treated more gently than other income. In its comparison example, a person with $300 in Social Security benefits and no wages has $20 excluded, leaving $280 of countable income and a federal SSI payment of $714. The $300 of benefits cost that person $280 of SSI, while the $317 in wages above cost only $116.

A check with Social Security benefits and wages

The Red Book works an example with a person who gets $361 in Social Security disability benefits and $289 in wages. Recomputed at the 2026 rate of $994, the $361 minus the $20 leaves $341 of countable unearned income. The wages minus $65 leave $224, and half of that, $112, is countable earned income.

Countable income comes to $453, so the SSI payment is $994 minus $453, or $541. Added to the $361 and the $289, total monthly income is $1,191. The Red Book printed its own version of this example at an earlier federal rate, and the steps are the same.

When the unearned income is small, the leftover part of the $20 shifts to wages. The Red Book’s second example has $450 in wages and $13 in other income, so the $20 covers the $13 and the remaining $7 comes off the wages before the $65 and the half. The result is countable earned income of $189 in that example.

What the 2027 rate does to the same paycheck

Social Security’s 2027 cost-of-living fact sheet lists the SSI payment standard at $1,029 for an individual in 2027, up from $994, and at $1,544 for a couple, up from $1,491. The adjustment is 3.6 percent. The couple’s standard rose $53, from $1,491 to $1,544.

Run the same $317 in wages at the 2027 individual rate: the countable income stays $116, so the federal check is $1,029 minus $116, or $913. That is $35 more than the 2026 figure, which is the amount the rate rose. The exclusions themselves, the $20, the $65 and the half, are the same numbers in both years.

Exclusions that can lower the countable amount further

The $65 and the one-half are only part of the list in 20 CFR 416.1112. The regulation also excludes the first $30 of earned income in a calendar quarter when it is received infrequently or irregularly, and it has separate exclusions for students under 22, impairment-related work expenses, blind work expenses, plans for achieving self-support and AmeriCorps payments.

Those exclusions are applied in the order the regulation lists them. A recipient who has one of those expenses or plans can end up with less countable income than the basic steps show. The Social Security examples above use only the general exclusion, the $65 and the one-half.

Will more hours at work cost you your SSI check?

The SSI rule rewards work, but only for a recipient who tracks earnings against it. A raise, an overtime week or a second job changes countable income, and a check that is figured on the wrong wages can mean an overpayment later.

The SSI & Disability Action Kit has the rules for working without losing benefits, and Part 4 of its 74 pages is titled Working Without Losing Benefits. It also includes an income and resource organizer, so a recipient can lay out each month’s wages next to the exclusions.

Get the kit’s rules for working without losing SSI →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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