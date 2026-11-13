One- and two-person SNAP households in the 48 states and D.C. that are eligible for benefits receive at least $25 a month from Oct. 1, 2026 through Sept. 30, 2027, according to the USDA’s fiscal 2027 cost-of-living memo. Alaska, Hawaii, Guam and the Virgin Islands have their own minimums, which run from $31 to $49. The memo, dated Aug. 21, 2026, says “the minimum benefit for the 48 States and D.C. will increase to $25.”

The minimum is a floor under the benefit formula. It matters for small households, often one or two older adults, whose income and deductions would otherwise leave a monthly benefit of only a few dollars. The Food and Nutrition Service posted the fiscal 2027 amounts on its cost-of-living adjustment page, which was updated Nov. 4, 2026.

The question for a small household is whether the floor applies to it. The rule covers only households of one or two people, and it works differently in the first month. A person who has been told their benefit is a few dollars, or who has never applied because the expected amount looked too small, can check the figure against the table before deciding the benefit is not worth the paperwork.

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Who the floor covers

The regulation at 7 CFR 273.10(e)(2)(ii)(C) sets a minimum benefit for one- and two-person households only. For those households, the minimum monthly allotment is the minimum benefit. Households of three or more have no minimum: the rule says they can be denied, or certified but suspended, when they are entitled to no benefits.

That makes the minimum a feature of small households and not of SNAP as a whole. A three-person household whose income is high enough to cancel its benefit gets nothing, while a two-person household in the same position receives the $25 floor in most of the country. The difference is written into the rule, not decided case by case.

Why the first month is different

The minimum does not apply in an initial month, the regulation says. An initial month is the first month of certification after a period when the household was not participating. In that month the benefit is prorated from the application date to the end of the month. A household returning after a gap falls under the same treatment, since the rule defines the initial month by a period of nonparticipation and not by a first-ever application.

The rule adds a second limit. If the initial-month calculation comes to less than $10, no benefits are issued to the household for that month. A small household that applies late in a month can therefore receive less than the floor for that month, or nothing, and the full minimum begins the next month.

Higher floors in Alaska, Hawaii, Guam and the Virgin Islands

The fiscal 2027 memo lists separate minimums for the places where food costs more. Guam’s is $36 and the Virgin Islands’ is $32. Hawaii’s is $40.

Alaska has three tiers. The urban minimum is $31, the first rural tier is $40 and the second rural tier is $49. The memo, signed by Sasha Gersten-Paal for Ronald Ward, the acting associate administrator of the Food and Nutrition Administration, took effect Oct. 1, 2026.

What changed from the last fiscal year

The floor rose by a dollar. The USDA’s fiscal 2026 memo, dated Aug. 14, 2025, set the minimum for the 48 states and D.C. at $24 for Oct. 1, 2025 through Sept. 30, 2026. The new $25 replaces it on Oct. 1, 2026.

The maximums moved more. For fiscal 2026 the memo listed $298 for one person and $546 for two in the 48 states and D.C., against $306 and $562 for fiscal 2027. That is $8 more for a single person and $16 more for a couple at the top of the scale.

The maximums sit far above the floor

The same memo sets the most a household can receive. In the 48 states and D.C., the maximum is $306 for one person and $562 for two. The cost-of-living page lists $808 for three people, $1,023 for four and $1,217 for five, and adds $225 for each additional person from nine through 17.

The other jurisdictions run higher. Guam’s maximum is $452 for one person and $829 for two, and the Virgin Islands’ is $394 and $723. Hawaii’s is $496 and $910, and Alaska’s urban figures are $392 and $718, rising to $608 and $1,115 in the second rural tier.

A one- or two-person household’s actual benefit falls somewhere between its minimum and those maximums, depending on income and deductions. A small household in the 48 states with a calculated benefit under $25 receives the $25, and one whose benefit is above it receives the higher amount. The figures in the memo apply through Sept. 30, 2027.

Is a small SNAP benefit worth keeping on the calendar?

A $25 monthly floor is $300 over a year, and a benefit that small is the one most easily lost to a missed renewal or an unreported change. A household that drops off over a skipped date has to restart the application, and the first month pays less than the minimum.

The SNAP & Medicaid Renewal Organizer turns from the amounts to the dates. It includes 51 state packs and a renewal and reporting calendar, so a one- or two-person household can see its own state’s deadlines.

Get the organizer’s state SNAP pack and renewal and reporting calendar →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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