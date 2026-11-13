A SNAP recipient found to have intentionally violated program rules is disqualified for 12 months the first time, 24 months the second time and permanently the third time, under federal rules at 7 CFR 273.16. The Food and Nutrition Act sets the same ladder in 7 U.S.C. 2015(b). The regulation adds that state agencies “shall disqualify only the individual found to have committed the intentional Program violation,” so the rest of the household keeps its eligibility.

The regulation defines an intentional program violation as making a false or misleading statement, or misrepresenting, concealing or withholding facts. It also covers acts that break SNAP rules through the use, transfer or trafficking of benefits or EBT cards. The USDA says on its fraud page, updated Sept. 8, 2026, that recipients who intentionally break the rules face “severe penalties including disqualification, criminal charges, and prosecution.”

The three-step ladder counts findings, not months of use, so a household member who has one on the record is one finding away from a 24-month ban. Anyone who has had a past hearing or signed a waiver should know which step of the ladder they are on. The person who answers a state’s questions about income, who lives in the home or what changed is the person whose statements can lead to a finding.

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Who is disqualified: the person, not the household

The disqualification attaches to one individual. Under paragraph (b)(11) of the regulation, the state disqualifies only that person. The household stays responsible for repaying any benefits it received that it should not have, under paragraph (b)(12), even though the other members keep receiving SNAP. The regulation treats repayment and disqualification as two separate consequences, so a household can face both for the same violation.

The head of the household is not automatically blamed. In a USDA memo from Jan. 1, 2004, Tim O’Connor, then acting director of the Food and Nutrition Service’s Program Accountability Division, wrote that the head of household should not be held responsible unless there is direct evidence of involvement, and that there can be no clear and convincing evidence against the head when the guilty member is unknown. The page carrying the memo, last updated Dec. 21, 2021, says its contents do not have the force and effect of law.

How a case reaches a disqualification

States proceed in one of two ways under the statute: through an administrative disqualification hearing, or by referring the case to authorities for civil or criminal action in court. In a hearing, the regulation requires written notice at least 30 days in advance, and the hearing authority must base its decision on “clear and convincing evidence.”

A person can skip the hearing. States may let an accused individual waive it, and in some cases the person can sign a disqualification consent agreement. The regulation says a signed waiver or consent agreement can serve as the basis for disqualification, so signing is not a neutral step. After an adverse state-level hearing there is no further administrative appeal, though the person may seek relief in court.

The household does not lose benefits while the case is pending. The rule says a pending hearing does not stop participation, and the state determines eligibility and benefit amounts as it would for any household. Benefits can still end if the certification period runs out and the household does not reapply, or be reduced if the state’s records show the household is entitled to less.

When the penalty starts

The clock does not start on the day of the alleged violation. The regulation says the disqualification period begins no later than the second month that follows the date the individual receives written notice. For a waiver, it starts the month after notice, and for a consent agreement it generally starts within 45 days of signing.

Disqualification ends the person’s own SNAP eligibility for the set period, and it does not erase the debt. A household that owes repayment still owes it after a 12-month ban ends, and a second finding moves the person to 24 months. The permanent penalty after a third finding has no end date, which is why the first and second findings matter most.

Harsher penalties for specific offenses

Some offenses skip the ladder. The regulation sets a 24-month disqualification the first time a court finds a person used or received benefits in a controlled substance sale, and a permanent one the second time. A first court finding involving the sale of firearms, ammunition or explosives for benefits is permanent, as is a conviction for trafficking benefits worth $500 or more in aggregate.

Making a fraudulent statement about identity or residence to receive multiple SNAP benefits at once carries 10 years under paragraph (b)(5). The statute lists the same permanent penalties for the controlled-substance second finding, firearms and $500 offenses. For everything else, the three-step ladder of 12 months, 24 months and permanent applies.

Is every change in your household reported on time?

A finding of intentional violation starts from what a household told the state, or failed to tell it, and each step up the ladder costs a longer stretch without SNAP. A missed report or a carelessly completed recertification form is how the question gets raised in the first place.

The SNAP & Medicaid Renewal Organizer turns from the penalty rules to keeping the paperwork straight. It includes a renewal document checklist and a renewal and reporting calendar, and Part 7 of the organizer covers reporting changes and EBT problems.

Get the organizer’s renewal document checklist and reporting calendar →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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