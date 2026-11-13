States must expunge SNAP benefits that go unused for nine months, a period the USDA’s rule at 7 CFR 274.2 spells out as 274 days, and the erased food money cannot be put back. The regulation says expunged benefits “shall be removed from the Account Management Agent and shall not be reinstated.” The nine-month limit comes from the Food and Nutrition Act itself, which says a state agency “shall expunge benefits that have not been accessed by a household after a period of 9 months.”

The rule applies to benefits sitting on an EBT card, the debit-style card that carries SNAP money. The statute, at 7 U.S.C. 2016(h)(12), adds that the state must warn the household at least 30 days before it expunges anything. The warning has to give the date the benefits will be erased.

For a household that keeps a balance on the card, the question is how the state counts the nine months, because states have a choice. Under one method, nine months of inactivity on the whole account triggers the erasure. Under the other, each month’s deposit ages out on its own schedule even if the card is used regularly, so a household can lose the oldest dollars while it is still shopping.

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Two ways a state can count the nine months

An account is inactive under the regulation when the household has not done anything that affects the balance, “such as a purchase or return.” Under the first method, a state expunges benefits when the oldest allotment has not been accessed for nine months, and the clock runs from the issue date or the last account activity, whichever is later. The rule protects active accounts: a state “shall not expunge any benefits from active accounts even if there are benefit allotments older than nine months.”

The second method looks at each allotment separately. The regulation says individual allotments, or portions of them, are expunged nine months, or 274 days, after the date they were issued, “regardless of any account activity that may have taken place.” In that case a card used every week can still lose a deposit from nine months back that was never spent.

The Food and Nutrition Service has said which method it prefers. In a memo dated Nov. 18, 2025 and signed by Ronald Ward, the acting associate administrator for SNAP, the agency told states they “should consider” the allotment-level method because it generally yields more expungements, recoups funds sooner and limits large balances that could attract theft. The memo adds that guidance documents lack the force of law unless a statute or contract makes them binding.

What warning has to arrive first

The regulation requires the state to notify the household “not later than 30 days before benefit expungement is scheduled to begin.” The notice must give the date the benefits are scheduled to be expunged and the steps the household can take to prevent it, including a chance to ask for restoration of any benefits stored off-line.

Off-line storage is a middle stage. A state may move benefits off-line when an account has been inactive for three months, or 91 days, and the rule says reinstatement happens within 48 hours of reapplication or contact for benefits that have not yet been expunged. A household that hears from the state about stored benefits can therefore get them back quickly, but only before the erasure date.

A state that changes its counting method has to update its State Plan of Operation and tell households, the Nov. 2025 memo says. The memo asks for “sufficient notice” to households, while the regulation sets the 30-day minimum. The rule is the one with legal force.

When expunged benefits are gone for good

After the date passes, there is no appeal back to the balance. The regulation says expunged benefits are removed from the state’s EBT system and “shall not be reinstated,” and the state has to document the date, amount and storage location of benefits it expunges.

One exception to the notice rule involves a death. When a state verifies a death match for every certified member of a household and closes the case, it expunges the remaining balance at that point, and the rule says expungement notices are not required for those households. Anyone who manages a relative’s EBT card needs to know that the balance may be cleared without warning once the case closes.

How long a stored balance can wait

Because the clock runs by months, a household that skips a month or two does not lose anything. The losses come from a balance left alone over most of a year. The simplest protection is to spend older benefits first, and to read any state notice that arrives with an expungement date as a deadline, since the 30-day warning is the last chance to act.

Does your state count nine months by card or by deposit?

A balance that goes unspent for most of a year can vanish for good, and the state’s counting method decides which deposits are at risk. A household that also has a recertification date or a change to report faces the same kind of silent loss if the paperwork slips.

The SNAP & Medicaid Renewal Organizer turns from the EBT rule to the dates around it. It includes 51 state packs and a renewal and reporting calendar, and Part 7 of the organizer covers reporting changes and EBT problems.

Get the organizer’s state SNAP pack and renewal calendar →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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