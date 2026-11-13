U.S. citizens and permanent residents who are 62 or older can buy a lifetime Senior Pass for $80, and the pass covers entrance fees and standard amenity fees at national parks and other federal recreation sites, according to the National Park Service. The pass is non-transferable. The park service’s entrance passes page says it cannot be replaced if it is lost or stolen.

The Senior Pass is part of the America the Beautiful pass series for national parks and federal recreational lands. Buyers have to show documentation of their age and of their residency or citizenship, and the passes are non-refundable. The same page lists a second version, an annual Senior Pass, for $20.

That pricing sets up the first decision for anyone turning 62. Four annual passes cost the same $80 as the lifetime version, so the lifetime pass pays for itself for a person who expects to visit federal sites for more than four years. A buyer also has to carry the proof of eligibility and keep the card safe, since the park service says a lost pass is gone.

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What the pass pays for at the gate

The park service says an America the Beautiful pass covers entrance fees and standard amenity fees, also called day-use fees, at federal recreational sites, including national parks. Depending on how a site charges, the pass covers one private vehicle fee or four per-person fees.

The Senior Pass can also cut some costs inside a site. The park service says it “may provide a 50 percent discount on some amenity fees,” and gives camping and boat launches as examples. The word “may” matters, because the discount depends on the site.

Where the pass stops

The pass has limits that surprise visitors at the counter. The park service says it generally does not cover or reduce special recreation permit fees or fees charged by concessioners, the private companies that run lodges, tours and similar services inside a park.

A senior who plans a trip around a lodge stay or a guided tour should expect to pay those charges at full price. The savings from the pass come from the entrance gate and from the standard day-use fees the site itself collects, not from every dollar spent on a visit.

Where to get it, and what happens to an old Golden Age card

The park service says the pass can be bought in person at more than 1,000 federal recreation sites. It can also be ordered online through the USGS Online Store, which may take up to three weeks, or bought as a digital pass through recreation.gov that can be saved to a phone and used right away. The USGS store page says passes are issued at specific sites and points visitors to NPS.gov for locations.

Passes cannot be bought as gifts, because the person who receives one has to show proof of eligibility. A senior who holds an annual pass can upgrade it to the lifetime version in person at a participating federal site, according to the park service’s Senior Pass page, which was last updated Jan. 7, 2026.

Older cards still count. The park service says Golden Age and Golden Access Passports are no longer sold but are still honored, and it encourages holders to exchange them for a current Senior Lifetime Pass for free. The exchange is made in person at a site that issues passes, with the old pass and photo ID.

A 2026 change for visitors from abroad

The pass is for U.S. citizens and permanent residents, and the park service’s 2026 rules draw that line more sharply. Free-entrance days are open only to U.S. citizens and residents beginning in 2026, and nonresidents pay the regular entrance fee plus any nonresident fee. The park service lists a Non-Resident Annual Pass at $250, and some parks add a $100 nonresident fee.

Why the pass went from $10 to $80

The Senior Pass has been a federal fixture for decades, but its price has not. A park service news release dated July 10, 2017 said the pass had cost $10 since 1994 and would rise to $80 on Aug. 28, 2017, a figure that matched the price of the Interagency Annual Pass. The same release introduced the $20 annual Senior Pass. A senior who bought at the old price paid $70 less than a buyer does today, and the annual option was new that year.

The agency said the change followed legislation Congress passed in December 2016, and that the added revenue was meant to support maintenance projects at national parks and federal recreational lands. The release also said seniors who buy annual Senior Passes for four years can trade them in for a lifetime pass at no additional charge, a detail worth confirming with a park ranger before buying a fifth.

Are you paying full price where a Senior Pass would cover it?

An $80 pass that cannot be replaced is worth getting right the first time, and so is the choice between the $20 annual card and the lifetime version. The pass is also only one of the places where age 62 or older can lower a bill, and most of them are never offered unless the customer asks.

Senior Discounts Worth Asking For covers the Senior Pass: national parks and federal lands for life at 62+, along with the other places a senior can ask for a discount. One of its nine places is Amtrak and city transit, where it lists 10% off most rail fares and half fare on many buses.

Get the guide to the Senior Pass and the other senior discounts worth asking for →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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