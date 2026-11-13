Social Security pays a one-time death payment of $255 after a worker who has “worked long enough” dies, and it goes only to a surviving spouse or, if there is no eligible spouse, to certain children, according to the agency’s survivors benefits booklet, dated April 2026. Most claimants have two years from the date of death to apply. A spouse who was already receiving spouse’s benefits on the worker’s record the month before the death does not have to file.

The amount is written into the Social Security Act. Section 202(i) says the payment is three times the worker’s primary insurance amount or $255, “whichever is the smaller.” The payment is separate from the monthly survivor benefits that certain family members may qualify for, and Social Security’s page on what to do when someone dies describes it as a death benefit a spouse might get, with some children eligible if there is no spouse.

For a family handling a recent death, the first question is who stands first in line, because the payment is not split among relatives. A surviving husband or wife who lived with the worker at the time of death comes before anyone else. A family that is unsure whether a spouse counted as living in the household, or whether a child qualifies, is better off finding out before the two-year window runs.

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Who stands first in line for the $255?

The Social Security Act sets a three-step order. The payment goes first to the person Social Security determines to be the worker’s widow or widower and who was living in the same household at the time of death. That requirement, along with the two-year filing limit, is spelled out in 20 CFR 404.391.

If there is no such person, or that person dies before being paid, the payment moves to a widow or widower who is entitled to survivor benefits for the month of death. The regulation at 20 CFR 404.392 describes that second group as people entitled to widow’s, widower’s, mother’s or father’s benefits on the worker’s record for the month of death, or who would have been had they filed on time. That wording means a spouse who never applied for monthly survivor benefits can still rank in the second group, because the rule counts people who would have been entitled had a timely application been filed.

What does living in the same household mean?

Under 20 CFR 404.347, a couple counts as living in the same household when they customarily lived together as husband and wife in the same residence, and the rule says they may still count even if one of them was temporarily absent.

The regulation lists what counts as a temporary absence. One is service in the U.S. Armed Forces. Another is an absence of six months or less for business, employment or confinement while neither spouse left the United States. A third covers couples who reasonably expected to live together again soon and can show it.

Medical separations get more room. The rule says a separation caused solely by confinement in a hospital, nursing home or other medical institution can be temporary no matter how long it lasts, as long as the evidence shows the couple separated only for medical reasons and would otherwise have lived together. A spouse in a nursing home when the worker died is therefore not automatically shut out.

How long does the claim window last?

The Social Security Act requires an application within two years after the worker’s death, and the regulation repeats the limit. The statute exempts a person who was entitled to wife’s or husband’s benefits on the worker’s record for the month before the death, which is why a spouse already collecting on that record does not have to file again.

Funeral homes usually tell Social Security when someone dies, so a family often does not have to report the death itself. When no funeral home is involved or the report was never made, the agency says to call 1-800-772-1213 with the person’s name, Social Security number, date of birth and date of death. The TTY line is 1-800-325-0778.

When the payment passes to children

Children are paid only when nobody in the first two groups survives. In that case the statute and the regulation say the $255 is divided in equal shares among each child who is entitled to child’s benefits on the worker’s record for the month of death. A child who was not entitled that month receives nothing from it.

The order matters in practice. A spouse who qualifies in either of the first two steps takes the whole payment, and the children of that marriage get none of it. Families that expected the money to be shared among relatives should expect the opposite: one eligible person, or one group of eligible children, receives it all.

Is a spouse’s first week after a death planned for?

The $255 is small, and the two-year limit and the household test are easy to lose track of while a family is handling a funeral and a deceased worker’s accounts. A surviving spouse also has Social Security’s monthly survivor benefits to sort out, and the death of a beneficiary changes how the final payment is handled.

The Social Security Check Protection Kit turns from the death payment to that first week. It includes a first-week checklist for when a spouse dies, including not spending the payment for the month of death, and Part 7 of its 75 pages covers taxes, spouses and survivors.

Get the kit’s first-week checklist for a spouse’s death →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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