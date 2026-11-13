A bank cannot charge an overdraft fee when an ATM withdrawal or a one-time debit card purchase overdraws a checking account unless the customer opted in first, under federal rules in Regulation E, section 1005.17. Checks and recurring electronic payments are different, and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau says banks may still charge overdraft fees on those even when the customer never opted in.

Regulation E is the federal rule that governs electronic fund transfers, which includes card purchases and cash withdrawals at an ATM. The CFPB’s consumer guidance on overdraft fees says that for debit and ATM transactions, “banks cannot charge you an overdraft fee unless you opt in.” Declining the coverage means no fee on those two kinds of transactions.

That makes enrollment the question for anyone with a debit card. The regulation says a bank must confirm the customer’s consent in writing, or electronically if the customer agrees, and the confirmation has to state the right to revoke it. A customer who does not remember agreeing to anything can ask the bank whether the account is covered for ATM and one-time debit transactions, and can withdraw the consent at any time.

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What a bank must show before it can charge

The opt-in is not a box buried in account paperwork. Section 1005.17 says the bank must give a notice “segregated from all other information” that describes its overdraft service, and it must give the customer a reasonable opportunity to say yes. Only an affirmative consent counts.

The notice has to be substantially similar to the federal Model Form A-9 and may not carry extra information the rule does not allow. It must describe the service and the transactions it covers, list the fees including any daily fees, and give the maximum fee if the amount varies. It must also say the maximum number of fees a day, or that there is no limit, explain how to opt in, and state whether the bank offers a line of credit or a transfer from another account instead.

A bank also cannot make the choice a condition of anything else. The regulation bars an institution from conditioning its payment of overdrafts on checks, electronic bill payments and other transactions on the customer’s opting in for ATM and debit coverage, and from declining those items because the customer has not opted in. Customers who do not opt in must get the same account terms, conditions and features as those who do, apart from the ATM and debit overdraft service itself.

Which payments can still draw a fee?

The CFPB says banks may charge overdraft fees for checks and recurring electronic payments even if the customer did not opt in. Those include a paper check and a payment set to repeat, such as a monthly insurance draft. The bureau adds that some banks let customers opt out of those overdrafts too.

Opting out of everything can carry its own cost, according to the CFPB. A customer who turns off coverage for checks and recurring payments may then face a non-sufficient funds fee, which is often about the same amount as an overdraft fee. A merchant may also charge a returned-item fee when a payment is declined.

The opt-in rule also has limits on what it reaches. Overdrafts covered through a line of credit under Regulation Z and automatic transfers from another account, such as savings, fall outside the section, and so do certain credit features on prepaid accounts. A customer whose bank covers a shortfall with a transfer from savings is not governed by the same consent step.

Taking the consent back, and joint accounts

A customer who did opt in can reverse it. The regulation says consent can be revoked at any time in the manner the bank made available for giving it, and the bank must put the revocation into effect as soon as reasonably practicable. Consent otherwise lasts until the customer revokes it or the bank ends the service.

On a joint account, consent from any one account holder counts as consent for the account, and a revocation by any one holder counts as a revocation. That means a spouse’s earlier opt-in can leave an account covered without the other holder ever signing anything. Accounts opened on or after July 1, 2010 need consent before any fee is charged, and for older accounts the rule barred fees from Aug. 15, 2010 unless the bank had obtained consent.

Congress repealed a different overdraft rule in 2025

The opt-in rule is separate from a December 2024 CFPB regulation on overdraft lending that Congress repealed in 2025. According to the Congressional Research Service, that rule would have let banks and credit unions with $10 billion or more in assets cap overdraft fees at $5, set a higher cap if they could justify the costs, or treat overdraft as credit under the Truth in Lending Act. The Senate passed S.J.Res. 18 in March 2025 and the House followed in April, and the President signed it as Public Law 119-10.

The repeal did not touch section 1005.17. The regulation’s source note lists its most recent amendment as Nov. 22, 2016, so the opt-in requirement that took hold in 2010 reads the same today. Whatever a bank charges on checks and recurring payments, the consent step for ATM and one-time debit purchases still stands.

Is your debit card still covered for overdrafts?

A fee on a debit purchase the customer never agreed to is money that left the account without a rule behind it, and a customer who did opt in can pay a fee on each overdraft the bank covers in a day. Fees are one way a checking balance shrinks; a creditor’s order reaching the account is another, and it is the one that can empty a benefit deposit.

The Bank Account & Debt Protection Kit turns from the fee question to that second risk. It includes the 2-month bank protection rule and the frozen-account response, and its Part 2, Money They Cannot Touch, shows how Social Security is protected once it lands in a bank account.

Get the kit with the 2-month bank protection rule and frozen-account steps →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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