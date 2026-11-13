A federal grand jury in the Southern District of Florida has charged Dr. Edgard Salazar, 57, of Armonk, New York, with conspiracy to commit health care fraud and five counts of health care fraud, in what prosecutors say was a scheme that billed Medicare for more than $6.8 million, according to a Justice Department announcement on Nov. 12. Prosecutors allege he signed prescriptions for orthotic braces for patients he did not examine or treat. Each count carries a maximum of 10 years in prison if he is convicted.

The case is tied to a telemedicine company, TelevisitMD, whose owner was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Oct. 23. The Justice Department notes that an indictment is merely an allegation and that Salazar is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

What prosecutors say Salazar did

According to the charges, Salazar billed Medicare for telemedicine consultations he never performed. Through TelevisitMD, prosecutors say, he signed pre-filled prescriptions for orthotic braces that the beneficiaries did not need. The Justice Department alleges he did not examine or treat those beneficiaries and often did not speak with them.

When patients said they did not want the braces, prosecutors allege, he signed the prescriptions anyway. The announcement puts the false and fraudulent Medicare claims at more than $6.8 million.

The case was announced by Colin M. McDonald, the assistant attorney general for the Justice Department’s National Fraud Enforcement Division, together with Brett Skiles, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Miami field office, and Miranda Bennett, acting deputy inspector general for investigations at the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Inspector General. The FBI and HHS-OIG investigated, and Trial Attorney Owen Dunn of the Fraud Division’s Health Care Fraud Section is prosecuting.

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The telemedicine owner who got 20 years

Christopher Harwood, 44, of Fort Lauderdale, owned and operated TelevisitMD and several Florida medical-equipment supply companies. The Justice Department says he was sentenced Oct. 23 to 20 years in prison over a $46.2 million Medicare fraud scheme that ran for more than six years. Medicare paid $17.9 million on the false claims, and the release says Harwood personally profited by more than $10.4 million.

Harwood pleaded guilty in March to conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, in a plea announced March 27. He admitted that his company used aggressive telemarketing to get Medicare patients to accept orthotic braces and genetic tests they did not need. The sentence includes $17,942,402 in restitution to Medicare and a forfeiture of $10,431,463.

Prosecutors say Harwood paid doctors to sign orders without proper telemedicine visits or real patient relationships, then sold the orders to equipment companies, laboratories and marketers. The announcement of the sentence lists Jason A. Reding Quiñones, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, among the officials involved.

Harwood’s plea spelled out how the orders were made. The Justice Department says the doctors he paid did not follow Medicare’s telemedicine rules, and that some signed orders with no meaningful patient interaction. The release says they “did not have real medical relationships with the Medicare patients.” The conspiracy and wire fraud charges he pleaded to carry a maximum sentence of 20 years, which is what he received.

He admitted that he also owned several Florida medical-equipment supply companies that billed Medicare for braces patients did not want or need. The charges against Salazar describe the same kind of orders, but they have not been tested in court, and nothing in the announcement says Salazar and Harwood are accused of the same specific orders.

How braces end up billed to Medicare

The cases show a pattern that starts with a phone call or an advertisement, not a doctor’s visit. In the Harwood case, telemarketing was used to get Medicare patients to accept braces and genetic tests they did not need, doctors signed the orders without real medical relationships with the patients, and the signed orders were sold to equipment suppliers, laboratories and marketers who billed the program.

That is why Medicare’s own advice is to look at claims after the fact. Medicare.gov says people can “compare the dates and services on your calendar with the Medicare statements you get,” and that a Medicare.gov account shows Original Medicare claims once they are processed, which can help catch mistakes sooner.

Reporting a brace nobody ordered

Medicare tells anyone who suspects fraud to call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) or use the report option on its fraud reporting page, which links to the Office of Inspector General. People in Medicare Advantage or drug plans can call the Investigations Medicare Drug Integrity Contractor at 1-877-772-3379.

A brace, a genetic test kit or a telemedicine visit that never happened shows up on a statement under a provider’s name. A person who sees one can call the provider listed and then report the charge, using the dates and the name on the claim.

Seen a Medicare charge you can’t match to a visit?

Medicare fraud cases like this one start with unwanted braces and phone calls that ask for a Medicare number, and the same details can open other doors. A person who has not been hit yet can lock the accounts a scammer would try next.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

The post A New York doctor is charged in a $6.8 million Medicare scheme over braces for patients he never examined, tied to a telemedicine firm whose owner got 20 years appeared first on The Financial Wire.