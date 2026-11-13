Comcast has told Pennsylvania it will lay off 634 workers at its Philadelphia headquarters campus, and it has filed layoff notices covering hundreds more employees in Washington, New Jersey and California, with the first job losses set for Dec. 31. Pennsylvania’s WARN notice list shows the Philadelphia layoffs beginning Dec. 31, 2026. WARN notices are the advance warnings the federal and state plant-closing laws require before large layoffs.

The filings add up to nearly 1,000 jobs across the four states, according to Light Reading‘s tally of the state filings, and Comcast has not said how many people it will cut in total. The company is taking a restructuring charge of more than $1 billion in the fourth quarter tied to a broader cost transformation, the trade publication reports.

Where are the cuts, and when do they start?

Pennsylvania’s list shows one Comcast entry, under the name Comcast Technology Center, for 634 employees in Philadelphia County at 1800 Arch Street and 1701 JFK Boulevard. The notice is listed as a layoff beginning 12/31/2026 and ending 12/31/2027, so some workers in eliminated positions could stay a year past the first separations.

Washington is next. Comcast filed a notice with the state Employment Security Department on Oct. 29 covering about 159 employees, all permanent layoffs, KIRO 7 reported. They work remotely or at regional offices in Bellingham, Bremerton, Everett, Olympia, Puyallup, Redmond, Seattle, Spokane and Vancouver. Layoffs there are expected to begin Dec. 31, with the last separation scheduled for March 26, 2027.

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New Jersey and California

The New Jersey Department of Labor’s 2026 WARN notice archive lists one Comcast notice, posted in October, for 119 workers with an effective date of Jan. 27, 2027. The state lists the location by county, naming Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cumberland, Gloucester, Mercer, Monmouth, Ocean and Union.

In California, Light Reading reports 82 jobs, citing the Philadelphia Inquirer. Adding the four states gives 634 in Pennsylvania, 159 in Washington, 119 in New Jersey and 82 in California, or 994 in all. Dec. 31 is therefore the first date in two of the four states, Pennsylvania and Washington, while the New Jersey layoffs start almost four weeks later.

What Comcast is saying

Tuck Rainwater, a Comcast senior vice president, said in a statement carried by KIRO 7 that “Comcast is fundamentally redesigning our organization to build a more agile company and better serve our customers.” The same sentence appears in the company’s Pennsylvania notice, PhillyVoice reported.

Comcast also told Pennsylvania it will try to place affected workers in open roles or in about 500 new positions it plans to add in Philadelphia, PhillyVoice says. Light Reading, citing a person familiar with the situation, puts the net Philadelphia loss at about 100 jobs. The Washington cuts include about 40 construction jobs, roughly a quarter of that total, and Comcast said those cuts do not signal a slowdown in network builds.

The dates fit the notice periods. A notice filed in Washington on Oct. 29 gives 63 days before Dec. 31, and from Nov. 13 the first separation date is about seven weeks away. Comcast employs about 8,000 people in Philadelphia, Light Reading says, so the 634 notified there are a small share of the local workforce but a large share of what the company is cutting in the four states.

What the 60-day window gives workers

A WARN notice sets a clock. KIRO says affected Washington employees have been or will be notified at least 60 days before their last day, and PhillyVoice describes the Pennsylvania notice period as two months. A worker whose position is eliminated on Dec. 31 therefore has weeks, not months, to plan around the end of a paycheck.

Not every affected worker leaves on the first date. Some Washington employees may work into 2027, possibly through March, “where necessary to ensure business continuity,” Light Reading says, and Pennsylvania’s listing runs to the end of 2027. Anyone who got a notice should look at the separation date on that letter, since the state lists show only the earliest and latest dates for each group.

The notices come ahead of a larger company change. Light Reading ties the filings to a broader cost transformation and a restructuring charge of more than $1 billion. Comcast has not published a companywide layoff number, which means the state lists are the only place the cuts have been counted so far, so the four states’ filings are the only count of how many positions are going. Workers outside those four states have no public number to check against yet.

Whether a particular worker is one of the 634, 159, 119 or 82 is decided by the company, not the state lists, which report counts and not names. The state labor departments publish the notices so that workers, local governments and workforce agencies can see them in advance.

Planning around a Dec. 31 separation date?

A layoff notice starts a short clock for health coverage, a final paycheck and household budgeting, and the first bills usually arrive before the first new income. Workers who start a month early usually have a clearer list of what to trim.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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