Americans owed $19.1 trillion in household debt at the end of September, and balances on home equity lines of credit rose by $23 billion in the third quarter, the largest increase in those balances since 2005, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said in its quarterly report on household debt and credit on Nov. 10. Total debt grew by $334 billion, or 1.8%, from the second quarter.

“Household debt levels rose moderately, led by increases in mortgage and home equity line of credit originations,” said Donghoon Lee, an economic research advisor at the New York Fed. The report puts the HELOC total at $481 billion, up $59 billion from a year earlier.

How big is the home equity line jump?

The $23 billion rise is the largest increase in HELOC balances observed since 2005, the New York Fed says, and the full report calls it the 18th consecutive quarterly increase. Across the four quarters since the third quarter of 2025, the total grew by $59 billion. Credit limits on those lines rose $31 billion, or 2.9%, in the quarter, which the New York Fed ties to an expansion in HELOCs that began in 2022.

A home equity line of credit is a revolving loan secured by the borrower’s house, so the balances track homeowners borrowing against what they have built up in the property. The rising limits mean lenders are also offering more room to borrow than they were a few years ago, whether or not homeowners use it.

The 2005 comparison reaches back more than two decades. The New York Fed’s wording is that no larger quarterly rise in HELOC balances has been observed since then, and the 18 straight quarterly gains mean the balance has risen every quarter for four and a half years.

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Where the rest of the $19.1 trillion sits

Mortgages remain the bulk of it. Mortgage balances totaled $13.374 trillion, up $257 billion in the quarter and $302 billion over the year, according to the New York Fed. The report adds that about half of the quarterly mortgage increase came from a re-reporting of balances after a reporting gap in the previous quarter, which means the quarter’s headline gain is partly a correction.

Other categories moved more modestly. Auto loans reached $1.734 trillion, up $21 billion, and credit card balances reached $1.285 trillion, up $22 billion. Student loans stood at $1.656 trillion, up $5 billion, and the remaining “other” debt reached $0.575 trillion. The release says total balances are up $520 billion from a year earlier and $5 trillion from the end of 2019.

New lending was heavy too. The New York Fed says mortgage originations totaled $595 billion in the quarter and auto loan originations $208 billion, while credit card limits rose by $115 billion. More available credit does not by itself mean more debt, but it widens how much households can borrow if they choose to.

Are borrowers falling behind?

The New York Fed says 5.0% of outstanding debt was in some stage of delinquency in the third quarter, up 0.3 percentage point from the prior quarter. The report describes aggregate delinquency as having worsened, though its flow into serious delinquency, meaning loans 90 days or more past due, for all debt fell from 3.03% a year earlier to 2.64%.

The picture for housing debt is mixed. The share of mortgages flowing into serious delinquency rose from 1.28% to 1.60% over the year, while the HELOC rate edged down from 1.27% to 1.17%. Lee said delinquency transition rates for housing debts have crept up, but that the overall credit quality of these loans remains strong. The New York Fed says serious delinquency transitions for mortgages worsened while those for HELOCs stayed flat, and that both remain low by historical standards.

Not every category got worse. The New York Fed says serious delinquency transitions improved for credit cards and student loans, held flat for auto loans and HELOCs, and worsened for mortgages. The flow of student loans into serious delinquency fell from 14.26% to 7.72% over the year, and the credit card rate edged from 7.05% to 6.87%. Early delinquency transitions ticked up for auto loans and mortgages and improved slightly for credit cards.

What the home equity numbers mean for homeowners

A borrower who opens a line pledges the house as collateral, so a missed payment puts the home, not just a credit score, at stake. The New York Fed’s figures show how much of that borrowing is happening, though not whether any one household is better off for it.

For homeowners weighing a line of credit, the report is a snapshot of what others are doing, not guidance on what to do. The terms of a given line depend on the lender, and the choice between a HELOC and other ways of using home equity depends on the household’s own numbers.

Thinking about borrowing against your home’s equity?

A home equity line puts the house behind the debt, and the choice between a HELOC and the other ways to use equity is easy to make with only one lender’s pitch in hand. Homeowners who borrow now can carry the balance for years.

Cut Your House Costs is a guide for homeowners that lays out home equity options compared, from a HELOC to a reverse mortgage, side by side. Its 11 pages open with a 60-second scan and include a home-cost audit worksheet, so the comparison starts from what the house already costs each year.

See the home equity options guide for a growing HELOC balance →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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