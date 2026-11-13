An employer that takes 401(k) contributions out of a worker’s paycheck has to put that money into the plan no later than the 15th business day of the following month, under the Labor Department’s plan-asset rule, 29 CFR 2510.3-102. For money withheld in November 2026, that outer limit falls on Monday, Dec. 21, counting only weekdays that are not federal holidays. The rule treats the withheld money as the plan’s property from the moment it can be separated from the company’s own funds.

That makes the 15th business day a ceiling and not a target. The same rule says the earliest date the money can reasonably be segregated from the employer’s general assets is the date that counts, so the date can come well before the 15th business day when the employer’s payroll process allows it.

What the rule says about the earliest date

The regulation’s general rule is that amounts a worker has withheld become plan assets “as of the earliest date on which such contributions can reasonably be segregated from the employer’s general assets.” The Labor Department’s Employee Benefits Security Administration puts it plainly in a fact sheet on employee contributions, dated December 2015: employers must transmit contributions as soon as they can be segregated, and in no case later than the 15th business day of the month immediately following the month the money is withheld or received.

A business day, under the regulation, is any day other than a Saturday, a Sunday or a federal holiday. Contributions withheld on any date in a month share the same outer limit, so a worker paid early in the month and a worker paid on its last day face the same date, even though the first deposit sat longer.

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Smaller plans get a seven-day cushion

Plans with fewer than 100 participants have a safe harbor. The regulation deems a deposit on time if it arrives by the seventh business day after the employer receives or withholds the money, and the EBSA fact sheet repeats the seven-business-day figure for small plans. The seven days is protection for the employer, not a requirement that bigger plans must also meet.

The count is of business days, so holidays stretch it. For a small plan that withheld contributions from a paycheck on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, the seventh business day after that date is Thursday, Nov. 12, because Veterans Day on Nov. 11 is a federal holiday and does not count. The same weekday-and-holiday count applies to the 15th business day for larger plans, which is why the Dec. 21 date above can shift by a day or more in other months.

Other plan types run on different clocks. SIMPLE IRA plans have an outer limit of the 30th calendar day after the month in which the money would otherwise have been paid in cash, the regulation says, and welfare benefit plans have 90 days. The 15th-business-day limit is the one for pension plans such as 401(k)s.

What a late deposit means for the plan

Late deposits are not a paperwork slip. EBSA’s guidance on reporting delinquent contributions says late forwarding can violate sections of the federal pension law, ERISA, and that delinquent contributions are prohibited transactions unless they are corrected under the Voluntary Fiduciary Correction Program. The plan has to list them on its annual Form 5500, on Line 4a of Schedule H or I, even if they were corrected.

The fact sheet says EBSA investigates cases in which employers improperly delay forwarding employee contributions. A separate effort, the Contributory Plans Criminal Project, targets what the fact sheet calls criminal conversion of employee payroll contributions for personal use. The Voluntary Fiduciary Correction Program, the fact sheet adds, lets plan officials identify and correct certain violations on their own.

The reporting does not end once the money arrives. EBSA’s guidance says late amounts stay on Line 4a each year until the year after they are corrected. It also says repayments of 401(k) loans that arrive late may be reported on the same line, under an agency advisory opinion, so a worker who is paying back a plan loan through payroll has the same reason to watch the dates.

If a plan’s annual report gets the late-deposit information wrong or leaves it out, EBSA says the plan’s auditor may modify the report. The guidance describes the auditor’s options as modifying the report or qualifying or adversely opining on the schedule.

How a worker can spot a late deposit

A worker does not need the regulation to notice a pattern. The pay stub shows the date and the amount withheld for the 401(k), and the plan’s account statement or online login shows when that money was credited. A contribution that appears weeks later, or one that lands after the month following, is worth a question to the payroll office.

Anyone who thinks an employer is holding contributions too long can contact EBSA at askebsa.dol.gov or by calling 1-866-444-3272, according to the fact sheet. It lists those as the ways to reach the agency.

Do your 401(k) deposits match what comes out of your paycheck?

A contribution that sits in the company’s account is not earning in the plan, and a worker who never compares the stub with the statement may not learn of the gap for months. Small leaks in a retirement account add up the same way large ones do.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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