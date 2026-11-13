A homeowner who wants a federally insured reverse mortgage has to sit down with a counselor from a HUD-approved agency before the loan can go forward, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau says. The loan in question is the Home Equity Conversion Mortgage, or HECM, which the agency says is available only to homeowners who are 62 and older. The counseling is not a formality a lender can waive.

The session is where an older homeowner gets an explanation of the loan from someone who does not earn a commission on it. For a product that turns home equity into cash and comes due under set conditions, that conversation is built into the process on purpose. The CFPB says the session covers eligibility, the loan’s financial effects and the alternatives to it.

Who has to be in the session?

HUD’s regulation, 24 CFR 206.41, names more people than the borrower. The borrower, any eligible or ineligible non-borrowing spouse, and any non-borrowing owner must receive counseling. A spouse who is not on the loan, or any other owner who is not a borrower, still has to be counseled, so the session is a household meeting and not a one-person errand.

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The lender has to hand the borrower a list of approved counselors at the first contact, the regulation says. After the session, the counselor gives the borrower a certificate stating that everyone required has been counseled, and the borrower has to give the lender a physical copy. No certificate means the lender has nothing to build the loan on.

What the counselor has to cover

Under the regulation, every borrower hears the information required by the National Housing Act, and the counselor also has to ask whether the borrower has signed a contract for estate planning services with a fee that may be more than permitted. If so, the counselor has to explain how much of those services may be unnecessary or available cheaply or free elsewhere, including from the lender.

The rules add specific points for a spouse who is not a borrower. An eligible non-borrowing spouse has to obtain ownership or another legal right to stay in the property for life after the last borrower dies, or the loan comes due and the spouse loses a deferral period that otherwise delays repayment. An ineligible non-borrowing spouse gets no deferral period, and the loan becomes due when the last surviving borrower dies.

Those points matter because the ending of a reverse mortgage often falls on people other than the borrower. A surviving spouse who is not on the loan may be the one who faces a due date, and the counselor is required to say so before anything is signed. A homeowner who brings the spouse, along with any questions about who is on the deed, gets that answer in the same session.

The list in the regulation is a floor. It adds that any other requirements set by HUD’s Commissioner also apply, and that only counselors and agencies HUD has approved can provide the session. A homeowner who has a conversation with a lender’s loan officer, or with an agency that is not on HUD’s approved list, has not met the requirement.

What else a HECM requires

Counseling is one of several tests. The CFPB says the home must be the borrower’s principal residence, meaning the place lived in most of the year. The borrower must own the home outright or have a low mortgage balance, and cannot owe any federal debt, such as federal income taxes or federal student loans. The borrower also needs enough money to pay property taxes, insurance and upkeep, or has to set aside part of the loan proceeds at closing for those costs.

The home itself has to be in good shape, the CFPB says, and the lender will specify any repairs. A borrower who fails any of these tests cannot fix it with a counseling certificate, which is why a homeowner with a federal tax debt or a large existing mortgage can learn early that the loan is out of reach.

Questions to bring and where to find a counselor

The CFPB’s page on what to think about before applying says a counselor can give unbiased information about the loan a homeowner is considering, and that a borrower a lender has already pitched should tell the counselor what was offered. Its sample questions include how the loan works, what the upfront and ongoing costs and fees are, what happens to the home when the borrower dies, and what happens if the borrower has to move to a nursing home.

Other questions on the CFPB list include how an existing mortgage is affected and what other options to consider instead of a reverse mortgage. The agency says homeowners can find a reverse mortgage housing counseling agency through HUD’s online locator or by calling HUD’s interactive voice system at 800-569-4287. The CFPB also says a homeowner can talk to a counselor while still deciding, not only after settling on the loan.

Weighing a reverse mortgage against the other ways to use your home’s equity?

The counselor’s session covers the reverse mortgage in front of the borrower, but the borrower still has to decide whether a HECM beats the alternatives for the household’s own numbers. A homeowner who walks in with only one product to compare can leave with only one answer.

Cut Your House Costs is a guide for homeowners that sets home equity options compared, from a HELOC to a reverse mortgage, in one place. Its 11 pages open with a 60-second scan, and the comparison comes with a worksheet that audits what the house costs each year. The guide does not replace the HUD-approved counseling the loan requires.

Get the home equity options guide, HELOC to reverse mortgage →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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