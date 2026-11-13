Federal rules give a mortgage servicer 36 days to try to reach a borrower who has fallen behind and 45 days to send that borrower a written notice of the help available, according to the early intervention rule, 12 CFR 1024.39, part of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s Regulation X. The count starts on the day a payment goes unpaid. The agency’s own example has a payment due Jan. 1 and missed, which puts the call deadline at Feb. 6 and the letter deadline at Feb. 15.

The rule exists so a borrower hears about options while the delinquency is still small. A person with a mortgage who skips one payment is not left to find the servicer’s loss mitigation department alone, and the servicer cannot simply wait until the account is months behind. Both steps repeat, so a borrower who stays behind keeps getting contacted.

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What counts as live contact?

The CFPB’s official comments say live contact means speaking on the telephone or meeting in person. Leaving a recorded message does not count. If the borrower calls the servicer first, the servicer can rely on that conversation.

The rule asks for “good faith efforts,” which the comments describe as reasonable steps under the circumstances, including calling more than once. How much is expected depends on how far behind the borrower is. Two consecutive missed payments might call for a telephone call, the comments say, while six or more might require no more than a sentence asking the borrower to get in touch. A servicer also does not have to make contact at all if the borrower pays in full before the 36-day period runs out.

After a conversation starts, the servicer has to tell the borrower about loss mitigation options, if appropriate. Those are the alternatives to foreclosure, such as a repayment plan or a loan modification. The deadline repeats every 36 days after each payment due date for as long as the borrower stays delinquent, according to the regulation.

What the written notice has to say

The letter due by the 45th day has required contents, spelled out on the CFPB’s copy of the rule. It has to encourage the borrower to contact the servicer, give a telephone number for the staff assigned to help delinquent borrowers and the servicer’s mailing address, and briefly describe examples of loss mitigation options. It also has to explain how to get more information about those options and include the HUD toll-free number for housing counselors.

The notice does not have to arrive every month. A servicer is not required to send it more than once in any 180-day period, and a borrower who is 45 days or more behind at the end of that period gets another one. The CFPB publishes model clauses that servicers can use for the wording.

Who is not covered?

The rule has exceptions. Small servicers, those that qualify under a separate Truth in Lending definition, are exempt from the early intervention requirements, according to 12 CFR 1024.30. The CFPB’s compliance guide says a small servicer handles 5,000 or fewer mortgage loans, all of which it or an affiliate owns or holds.

Bankruptcy changes the timing. While a borrower is a debtor in bankruptcy, the servicer is exempt from the live-contact step, and it is exempt from the letter if no loss mitigation option is available. Otherwise it must send a modified notice, which may not ask for payment. A borrower who has sent the servicer a written request to stop contact under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act also changes the rules: the live-contact requirement drops away, and any notice must say the servicer may or intends to start foreclosure.

What to do when the call or letter arrives

The rule puts the first move on the servicer, but the borrower decides what happens next. A call that goes to voicemail does not satisfy the rule, so returning it starts the conversation the servicer is supposed to have. Anyone who gets the notice has a phone number for assigned staff and a HUD number for free housing counseling, both printed in the letter.

Questions worth asking on that call are which loss mitigation options the loan qualifies for, what application the servicer wants and by what date, and whether the servicer will confirm the answers in writing. When the servicer makes contact, whether the borrower or the servicer places the call, the rule has the servicer inform the borrower about loss mitigation options if appropriate.

The timing is also a reference point for borrowers who say they heard nothing. Someone who missed a payment due Jan. 1 and has had no call, no live conversation and no letter by mid-February can compare that against the Feb. 6 and Feb. 15 dates in the CFPB’s example. The regulation makes the servicer responsible for the attempt. A borrower who keeps a record of the dates of calls and letters has a clearer picture if the loan is still behind months later.

Behind on the mortgage and waiting on the servicer’s next call?

A missed payment starts two clocks, and a servicer’s letter lists options without saying what each one costs a household over the next few years. Borrowers who let the call go to voicemail can spend months behind with the house as the biggest bill on the budget.

Cut Your House Costs is a guide for homeowners trying to spend less on the house. It covers home equity options compared, from a HELOC to a reverse mortgage, and the home-cost audit worksheet, and its 11 pages open with a 60-second scan of where the money goes. It is a budgeting tool and does not deal with servicers or loan modifications, so it fits the stage after the servicer call, when the question is what the house costs.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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