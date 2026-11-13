A homeowner who is current on a mortgage cannot be charged for private mortgage insurance past the first day of the month after the loan’s halfway point, under the federal Homeowners Protection Act. On a 30-year loan the halfway point is the 15-year mark. The law applies whether or not the balance has reached the usual cutoff, and the lender or servicer is the one that has to end the charge.

Private mortgage insurance, or PMI, protects the lender if the borrower defaults, but the borrower pays the premium, usually as part of the monthly payment. People who put down less than 20% typically carry it. Most never see the midpoint rule operate, because an earlier cutoff arrives first, and that earlier date is where many homeowners should start looking.

Why the midpoint is a backstop

The act sets up three exits from PMI. A borrower can ask for cancellation when the balance reaches 80% of the home’s original value. The servicer must end PMI automatically on the date the balance is first scheduled to reach 78% of the original value, according to the law’s definitions. The midpoint of the amortization period, which the statute defines as the point halfway through the period over which the loan is scheduled to be repaid, is the last stop.

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The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau says the midpoint matters most when a loan is not paying down on the normal schedule, such as one with an interest-only period, principal forbearance or a balloon payment. On a standard 30-year fixed loan, the 78% date normally comes well before year 15. Anyone whose loan has a slow-moving balance should count the years rather than assume PMI will fade out on its own.

The midpoint scales with the loan. A 30-year loan reaches it after 15 years and a 20-year loan after 10, since the statute measures halfway through whatever period the loan is scheduled to amortize. As an illustration, a 30-year loan whose repayment schedule began in January 2012 would be halfway at the end of 2026, which puts the last day PMI can be charged at the start of January 2027 for a borrower who is current. A borrower who refinanced or modified the loan along the way should look at the schedule on the current loan, not the original one.

What “current” means for the borrower

Both the 78% date and the midpoint require the borrower to be current, according to the CFPB’s answer on removing PMI. The statute says that if the borrower is not current on the scheduled date, termination comes on the first day of the first month beginning after the date the borrower becomes current. A borrower who is behind when the date arrives does not lose the right, only the timing.

The CFPB’s page uses the word current without defining it. The statute’s separate test for borrower-requested cancellation looks at payment history, and its definitions describe a good payment history as one without a payment that was 60 days or longer past due in the relevant period, along with a limit on 30-day late payments in a shorter one.

Asking to drop PMI before the midpoint

A borrower who wants out sooner has to ask. The CFPB says a request at 80% of the original value must be in writing, and the servicer has to grant it if the borrower has a good payment history and is current. The borrower also has to certify there are no junior liens, such as a second mortgage, and may need to show the home’s value has not fallen below its original value, with an appraisal for instance. Extra principal payments can bring that date forward.

The agency says original value is generally the lower of the contract sales price or the appraised value at purchase. After a refinance, it is the appraised value at the refinancing. A homeowner whose house has risen in price cannot use the new value to reach 80% earlier under the act, though some lenders and servicers may allow removal on their own standards, the CFPB says.

Which loans the law does not reach

The act covers a single-family home that is the borrower’s principal residence, and the CFPB says it applies to loans closed on or after July 29, 1999. Loans backed by FHA or VA follow different requirements, and the same is true when the lender pays for the mortgage insurance. Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac loans may carry their own guidelines, which the CFPB says cannot be less favorable to the borrower than the act’s rules.

When the statute does apply and PMI ends, the servicer has to return unearned premiums. The law says those are due no later than 45 days after the termination or cancellation. A homeowner who still sees a PMI line on the statement after a termination date can ask the servicer in writing why.

Is your PMI still on the statement after the loan’s midpoint?

Premiums that run past the date the law ends them are money paid for coverage the borrower no longer owes. A loan with an interest-only stretch or a slow balance can push the real end date years past what a homeowner guesses.

Cut Your House Costs is a guide for homeowners built around the bills attached to the house. It covers a lower home insurance bill by shopping and asking for every discount, and it ends with a home-cost audit worksheet that lists each recurring cost in one place, PMI line included. Its 11 pages open with a 60-second scan.

Get the home-cost audit and the lower insurance bill guide →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

The post Lenders must drop private mortgage insurance by the first day of the month after the midpoint of a home loan’s term if the borrower is current on payments, under the federal Homeowners Protection Act appeared first on The Financial Wire.