Pick June as the month to start Social Security retirement benefits and the first deposit shows up in July. Social Security says on its first-payment page that “your first payment arrives the month after the one you pick.” The gap is built into how the agency pays, and it affects when a new retiree’s first cash arrives.

A budget that counts on a check in the same month as the start date will come up a month short. Anyone planning to begin benefits near the end of a year, or right as a job ends, should count forward one calendar month from the month chosen to find the month of the first deposit. The day within that month follows a separate schedule.

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Why is the first check a month behind?

The delay is not specific to the first payment. SSA’s booklet on retirement and survivors benefits, the 2026 edition, says benefits “are paid in the month that follows the month for which they are due,” and gives the example that the July benefit is received in August.

The month picked on the application is the month the benefit is for, so the payment for it arrives the next month. Every later check works the same way, which means a retiree who starts in June receives the June benefit in July, the July benefit in August, and so on, with no gap after the first one.

A common mix-up is reading the start month as the first payment month. They are one month apart by design, so the first Wednesday that matters to a new retiree falls in the month after the month on the application, and that is the date worth putting on the calendar.

Which Wednesday does the deposit land on?

Within the payment month, the day comes from the birth date. SSA’s payment calendar lists the groups: people born on the 1st through the 10th are paid on the second Wednesday, those born on the 11th through the 20th on the third Wednesday, and those born on the 21st through the 31st on the fourth Wednesday. For a retired worker, the birth date is the worker’s own.

The third of the month is a different group. According to the booklet, it applies to people who receive both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income, whose Social Security arrives on the 3rd and SSI on the 1st. The calendar adds those who began collecting before May 1997. A new retiree on Social Security alone follows the birth-date Wednesdays.

The two rules combine into one date. A retiree born on the 14th who picks March as the start month is paid in April, on the third Wednesday. A retiree born on the 3rd who picks the same March is paid in April too, on the second Wednesday. The month comes from the choice on the application, and the Wednesday comes from the birth date, so neither can be moved by the other.

When does it make sense to apply?

The application can go in ahead of the start month. The first-payment page says a person can apply up to four months before the enrollment month, which leaves time to settle the choice of month before the first payment is due.

Choosing the month is a bigger decision than choosing the day. SSA’s retirement planner explains that waiting past full retirement age raises the benefit by 8.0% a year, or two-thirds of 1% a month, for people born in 1943 or later, and the increase stops at age 70. For someone past full retirement age, a later start therefore pushes the first deposit later and makes every deposit larger.

Applying late has limits. The planner says SSA cannot pay retroactive benefits for any month before a person reached full retirement age, or for more than six months in the past. It also notes that when benefits start before age 70, some delayed retirement credits are not added until the January after benefits begin, so those credits do not appear in the first checks.

What does the one-month lag change in practice?

It shifts the first deposit by a month and nothing else. Someone who picks December gets the first payment in January, with a Wednesday set by birth date. A retiree who has been counting on income from a job, savings or a spouse’s pension to cover the bills until then should make sure that income lasts through the lag month.

If a first payment does not show up when it should, the call goes to SSA at 1-800-772-1213 or through ssa.gov, the numbers printed in the booklet. A payment that is only late by a few days, and one that has not been set up at all, are different problems, so the date on the calendar is the first thing to check.

Is the first Social Security deposit due in the month your budget says?

A new retiree who plans around the start month instead of the month after it can run short while waiting for the first deposit, and a deposit that does not arrive on its Wednesday leaves little time to sort out why.

The Social Security Check Protection Kit shows when your Social Security money arrives and what to do the day a payment is late, short or wrong. It includes the 2026 payment calendar and a first-24-hours plan for a late or missing payment, in 75 pages that run from the payment itself to locking the check down.

See the payment calendar and late-payment plan in the check protection kit →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

The post Social Security sends a new retiree’s first payment in the month after the month picked to start benefits, so timing the start date changes when cash arrives appeared first on The Financial Wire.