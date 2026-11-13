An employer that wants to check a job applicant’s credit has to ask first, in writing, and has to hand over the report before turning the applicant down because of it. Both duties sit in section 604(b) of the Fair Credit Reporting Act, codified at 15 U.S.C. 1681b(b). The statute calls the document a “consumer report,” a term that covers credit reports.

The order of events matters to an applicant. Permission comes before the employer sees anything, and the copy comes before the rejection, not after it. A person who gets a rejection with no copy of the report ever offered, or who never signed a permission form, may have a complaint against the employer.

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What does the permission form have to look like?

The statute bars an employer from procuring the report unless a clear and conspicuous disclosure was made in writing to the applicant at any time before the report is procured. The disclosure must be in a document that consists solely of the disclosure, and the applicant must authorize the procurement in writing.

The FTC’s guide for employers reads that as a stand-alone notice that cannot be folded into the employment application. The employer also has to certify to the company supplying the report that it gave the notice, got the permission and will not use the information to discriminate. An applicant is free to refuse the check, the FTC’s consumer page says, though it warns that the job may not follow.

The statute puts the same duty on the reporting company’s side of the transaction. A company may furnish a report for employment purposes only if the employer certifies that it has followed the disclosure and permission steps and will follow the pre-rejection steps if they apply. An employer that skips the form therefore has to make a false certification to get the report at all.

What must the employer hand over before saying no?

Before taking any adverse action based in whole or in part on the report, the employer must give the applicant a copy of the report and a written description of the consumer’s rights under the law. The FTC calls the second item “A Summary of Your Rights Under the Fair Credit Reporting Act.”

The sequence gives the applicant a chance to see what the employer saw. A mistake in the file, such as an account that is not the applicant’s, can be spotted and disputed before the decision is final. The FTC’s advice to job seekers is to check their own credit report ahead of time so errors can be disputed before an employer sees them.

What comes after a rejection?

Once the employer does reject or otherwise act against the applicant, the FTC says the notice can be oral, written or electronic and must include the name, address and phone number of the reporting company. It must also say the reporting company did not make the decision and cannot give the specific reasons for it.

Because the reporting company did not make the decision, questions about why the applicant was turned down go to the employer. The applicant has two rights from there. The notice must explain the right to dispute inaccurate or incomplete information with the reporting company, and the applicant can get an additional free report from that company if it is requested within 60 days of the employer’s decision.

Does it reach people who already have the job?

It does. The FTC’s employer guide lists adverse action as rejecting an applicant, terminating or reassigning an employee, or denying a promotion, and the same copy-and-summary step comes before any of them when a report is part of the reason. A worker facing a credit check for a promotion is in the same position as an applicant.

The permission can also last. If an employer wants one authorization to cover the whole period of employment, the FTC says that has to be stated clearly and conspicuously on the form. A worker who signed such a form at hire should know the employer may run later checks without asking again.

Where does the rule bend?

The statute carves out applications for jobs over which the Secretary of Transportation can set qualifications, such as trucking. When a driver applies by mail, telephone, computer or similar means, the employer does not have to give the pre-rejection copy and can instead give notice within three business days of the action, covering the reporting company’s contact details and the right to dispute. A separate exception covers certain national-security investigations by federal agencies.

States add their own limits. The FTC notes that some states restrict the use of consumer reports for employment, usually credit reports, so an employer there may face tighter rules than the federal minimum. An applicant who thinks an employer ran a report without permission, or turned someone down without the required notices, can report it to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

Is a credit file the only money leak worth checking this winter?

A hiring rule protects a job offer, but the rest of the household budget keeps leaking while an applicant waits on a decision: taxes, Medicare costs, the house, savings that earn nothing.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

The post Employers must get a job applicant’s written permission before pulling a credit report for hiring, and must give a copy of it before rejecting someone over it appeared first on The Financial Wire.