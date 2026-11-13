A bank that plans to change a savings or checking account in a way that could hurt the customer has to mail or deliver notice at least 30 calendar days before the change takes effect. That is the rule in Regulation DD, section 1030.5(a), the federal regulation that carries out the Truth in Savings Act. A new fee is the clearest case, but the rule is wider than fees.

For a customer, the 30 days is a countdown that starts the day a notice goes out. Anyone with a statement insert, an email or a letter from a bank about “updated terms” is looking at that clock, and the effective date printed on it should be at least a month away. Knowing what the rule covers, and what it leaves out, tells a customer how much warning to expect.

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Which changes count as hurting the customer?

The rule applies to a change in any of the terms a bank must disclose when an account is opened, if the change may reduce the annual percentage yield or adversely affect the consumer. Those opening disclosures include the interest rate and yield, any minimum balance needed to open the account, avoid a fee or earn the stated yield, and the amount of every fee and the conditions that trigger it.

So a higher monthly maintenance fee needs 30 days’ notice. So does a higher minimum balance to keep that fee waived, or a lower fixed rate. The regulation does not list every adverse change. It sets the test, and the bank has to apply it to its own change.

What can change with no 30-day warning?

The regulation names three exceptions. Notice is not required for changes in the interest rate, and the matching yield, on variable-rate accounts. It is not required for changes in fees charged for check printing, or for any change to a term on a time account with a maturity of one month or less.

The federal Consumer Compliance Examination Manual adds two situations. A fee that had been waived for an employee can start once the person leaves the job, and a promotion described in the account-opening paperwork can end after one year. Neither needs advance notice. The CFPB’s interpretation also says a term that changes automatically when a stated event happens does not need a separate notice, as long as the conditions were fully described at account opening.

How should the notice read?

The count runs from the date the bank mails or delivers the notice. A letter mailed on Nov. 16 means the change cannot take effect before Dec. 16, and a bank that wants a Jan. 1 start has to get the notice out by Dec. 2. A customer holding a notice with a shorter gap between the mailing date and the effective date has a reason to ask the bank why.

The notice has to be mailed or delivered, and the 30 days are calendar days, not business days, counted back from the effective date. The manual says the notice must state that date. When a bank sends revised account disclosures as the notice, the CFPB’s interpretation says the changed term must be highlighted in some manner, so a fee change should not be buried in pages of unchanged text.

Regulation DD covers banks and other depository institutions that offer deposit accounts to residents of any state, with the exception of credit unions, the manual says. That makes the 30-day rule a bank rule, and the notice duty runs to the “affected” customers rather than to everyone with an account.

Does a lower interest rate need a warning?

It depends on how the rate was promised. For a variable-rate account, the opening disclosures must say that the rate may change, how it is set, how often it can move and any limits, so a drop that follows those terms arrives with no advance notice. The same goes for the matching change in the annual percentage yield.

A fixed rate is different. The bank has to tell a customer how long a fixed rate lasts, and cutting it before that period ends is a change that may reduce the yield, which brings the 30-day notice back into play. Savers who picked an account for a promised rate should keep the account-opening paperwork, since it shows which kind they have.

What does a customer get out of the 30 days?

The time is the point. A customer who learns on day one that a fee starts in a month can compare the account with others, ask the bank whether the fee can be avoided, or move money before the change lands. A customer who learns on day 29 has lost most of that room, which is why the notice date matters as much as the effective date.

If a fee shows up with no notice at all, the first step is to ask the bank for the date it mailed the notice and what the notice said. That date, counted forward 30 calendar days, is the earliest the fee could have started.

Will the account still be worth keeping once the new fee starts?

A 30-day notice is a deadline to decide. A customer who lets it pass keeps paying a new fee, or keeps earning a near-zero rate, on cash that could sit somewhere that pays more.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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