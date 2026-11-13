A lender that turns down a credit application has to say so within 30 days of receiving a completed application, and the notice has to be in writing. Under Regulation B, section 1002.9, which carries out the Equal Credit Opportunity Act, the letter must either list the specific reasons for the denial or tell the applicant how to ask for them. The wording of the reasons is regulated as well.

For anyone who has been refused a card, a car loan or a mortgage, the denial letter is the document to keep. It starts a 60-day window to request reasons if they were not listed, and it names the federal agency that oversees the lender. Looking at what the letter says, and what it leaves out, shows whether the lender followed the rule.

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What has to be in the letter?

The regulation says the notice must be in writing and contain a statement of the action taken, the creditor’s name and address, and a notice that the Equal Credit Opportunity Act prohibits creditors from discriminating against credit applicants. It must also give the name and address of the federal agency that administers compliance for that lender.

The notice then has two choices. It can contain a statement of the specific reasons for the denial. Or it can disclose the applicant’s right to a statement of specific reasons, if the applicant asks within 60 days of the notification, with the name, address and telephone number of the person or office that provides them.

When does the 30 days start?

The clock runs from a completed application. A lender that receives an application and approves it, makes a counteroffer or denies it has 30 days to tell the applicant. For an incomplete application, adverse action is also due within 30 days, unless the lender sends a notice that the application is incomplete. Taking adverse action on an existing account carries the same 30 days, counted from the action.

In dates, an application that becomes complete on Nov. 2 means the lender has until Dec. 2 to send the approval, counteroffer or denial. A denial letter postmarked after that date is a reason to ask the lender why it came late.

A counteroffer has its own timing. If the applicant does not accept or use the credit offered, the lender has 90 days after the counteroffer to send the notice. The deadline is for the lender to act, not for the applicant to complain, and a letter that arrives on day 45 is late.

What makes a reason specific enough?

The reasons “must be specific and indicate the principal reason(s) for the adverse action,” the CFPB’s copy of the regulation says. A lender cannot rest on a statement that the denial was based on its internal standards or policies, and it cannot say only that the applicant failed to achieve a qualifying score on its scoring system.

The official commentary fills in the picture. The rule sets no fixed number of reasons, though listing more than four is not likely to help the applicant. Reasons must describe the factors the lender actually considered or scored, and the notice may say “length of residence” rather than “too short a period of residence.” The commentary gives a plain example: the lender must disclose the actual reason for the denial, such as “age of automobile,” and when a single factor triggers an automatic denial, it must name that factor. One more point catches many letters: saying a credit report was used does not satisfy the requirement to name specific reasons.

What if the letter gives no reasons?

Then the applicant has to ask. A request made within 60 days of the lender’s notification entitles the applicant to the statement of reasons within 30 days. If the lender gave the reasons orally, it must also tell the applicant about the right to written confirmation within 30 days of a written request.

When a credit report played a part, the CFPB’s consumer answer lists more: the lender must give the numerical credit score it used and the name, address and telephone number of the credit reporting company. The applicant is entitled to a free copy of the report within 60 days of the notice and can dispute errors with the reporting company.

With the reasons in hand, the next step is to compare them with the applicant’s own file. If a reason points to the credit report, the applicant can dispute errors with the credit reporting company and with the company that supplied the information, and the reporting company must investigate and correct any errors it finds.

Business credit follows a looser track. Under the regulation, a business with gross revenues of $1 million or less can be told the outcome orally or in writing, while a larger business is notified within a reasonable time and gets written reasons if it asks in writing within 60 days.

Did the denial letter arrive without the reasons?

The right to the reasons expires 60 days after the notice. An applicant who waits, or who asks by phone with nothing on paper, can lose the one document that explains what to fix before applying again.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

The post Lenders that turn down a credit application must say so within 30 days and give the specific main reasons or the right to ask for them, under federal Equal Credit Opportunity Act rules appeared first on The Financial Wire.