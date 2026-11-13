A certificate of deposit that renews by itself puts a deadline on the bank, not the customer. Under section 1030.5(b) of Regulation DD, a bank must deliver the renewal disclosures at least 30 calendar days before an automatically renewing CD with a term longer than one month matures. A bank that allows a grace period after maturity can send them later, at least 20 calendar days before that grace period ends.

The notice matters because a CD that rolls over without a word from its owner is tied up again at the rate the bank sets for the new term. Anyone with a CD maturing in the next couple of months should have the notice in hand, and the date on it shows whether the bank met its deadline.

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What does the bank have to put in the notice?

The contents depend on the length of the CD. For a term longer than one year, the bank must provide the account disclosures for the new CD, plus the maturity date of the existing one. When the new rate has not been set yet, the notice must say so, give the date the rate will be determined and include a telephone number.

A CD of one year or less, but longer than one month, has a second route. The bank can send the same package, or it can send a shorter statement with three pieces: the existing maturity date and the new maturity date if the CD renews, the new interest rate and annual percentage yield if they are known, and any difference between the new CD’s terms and the old one’s.

Both numbers a CD owner compares are in that package. The disclosure rules require a bank to state the interest rate and the annual percentage yield using those terms, and for a fixed-rate CD to say how long the rate lasts. That gives a customer like-for-like figures to set beside another bank’s offer, rather than a marketing rate with no label.

How does the 20-day option work?

The 20-day timing is not 20 days before maturity. The regulation measures it from the end of the grace period, and only if the grace period is at least five calendar days. A bank with a grace period of two or three days cannot use it and falls back on the 30-day rule.

Take a CD that matures on Dec. 1 with a 10-day grace period. The 30-day deadline is Nov. 1. Using the grace-period option, the notice can wait until Nov. 21, which is 20 days before the grace period ends on Dec. 11. The grace period ends on the same day either way, but the notice reaches the customer later under the second option.

Which CDs fall outside the renewal notice?

The renewal notice is for time accounts that renew automatically and run longer than one month. A CD that does not renew by itself and has a maturity longer than one year gets a different, shorter notice. The bank has to say when it matures and whether interest will be paid after maturity, at least 10 calendar days before the date, the federal compliance manual says.

The rule also stops at the edge of the bank. Regulation DD covers depository institutions that offer deposit accounts to residents of any state, except credit unions, according to the same manual. A customer with a CD at a credit union is outside this section.

Very short CDs are handled differently. The renewal section starts at maturities longer than one month, and under the separate change-in-terms rule a bank does not have to give advance notice of changes to any term on a time account with a maturity of one month or less. A 30-day CD that rolls over can therefore change terms without the warning a one-year CD would get.

What should the notice prompt a CD owner to do?

The notice is useful only if it is read when it arrives. It should be set beside the original account paperwork, since the new CD can differ from the old one in term length, rate or conditions, and the regulation requires a bank to point out those differences when the CD is one year or shorter. A call to the bank before the deadline can settle three questions: what the new rate will be, how long the next term runs, and whether a grace period applies.

It is a reminder to put the maturity date in a calendar and to look up what else the bank, or another bank, is paying for a similar term. The notice has to name the date the CD matures, so there is no need to guess, and when the rate is not yet set the telephone number is where to ask before the date arrives.

The one thing the notice cannot do is change the CD’s terms. The new rate and the length of the next term still come from the bank. A customer who does not like them has to act before the CD renews, or inside any grace period the bank allows. The notice date is when that decision starts.

Is your CD about to roll over at a rate you have not compared?

A CD that renews without a decision is locked in for another term, and the bank’s renewal rate may not be the best one available that week. Anyone holding several CDs at one bank also has to keep the total inside the $250,000 insurance limit.

Build a CD Ladder in an Afternoon explains how a ladder works with one plain example, then covers comparing rates the week you buy, with the questions to ask every bank, and staying inside the $250,000 limit at every bank. Its 12 pages end with a worksheet for the bank, amount, APY, maturity date and your plan for each CD.

Get the CD ladder guide for comparing rates before a rollover →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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