A payday or car-title lender that fails twice in a row to pull a payment from a borrower’s bank account is barred from trying again unless the borrower gives new permission. That is the rule in 12 CFR 1041.8, part of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s payday lending regulation, and its payment provisions became operative on March 30, 2025. The Bureau has said it will not prioritize penalties over them.

The limit, which applies to every covered loan a borrower has with the same lender, protects a bank balance from a second round of overdraft and returned-payment fees. Each failed withdrawal can cost a borrower a fee from the bank on top of the lender’s own late charge, and a lender with a payment authorization on file could once keep trying. The two-strike rule ends the automatic retries.

Under paragraph (b) of the section, once a lender has made two consecutive failed payment transfer attempts from an account, it generally cannot start further transfers from that account for any covered loan the consumer has with that lender. People living on Social Security, a pension or a small paycheck are the borrowers who feel a returned debit most.

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What counts as a failed withdrawal?

A transfer fails under the rule when it is returned for insufficient funds. When the lender also holds the account, it fails when the amount is more than the account can cover. The section also explains how to count same-day transfers and transfers sent through a different payment channel, so a lender cannot dodge the count by switching from a debit to a check. Certain internal transfers by a lender that holds the account are left out of the definition, but only when the lender charges no overdraft-type fee and does not close the account over a resulting negative balance.

A “payment transfer” is any lender-initiated debit or withdrawal to collect an amount due on a covered loan, by electronic transfer, signature check, remotely created check or payment order. The regulation covers payday, vehicle title and certain high-cost installment loans, according to the CFPB’s March 28, 2025 announcement.

How can a lender start pulling payments again?

Only with the borrower’s authorization, under paragraph (c). Each authorization has to specify the date, amount and payment channel of the transfer, with limited exceptions for re-presenting a returned transfer and for late or returned-item fees. It must be in writing or electronic and in a form the borrower can keep.

An oral authorization has to be recorded and retained, and the lender has to give the borrower a retainable record no later than the first authorized transfer. An authorization expires when the lender gets a new one or when two consecutive authorized transfers fail. After a second failure, a lender may also make one immediate payment the borrower asks for, using a one-time electronic transfer or a check the borrower provides.

Which notices come with the rule?

The section ties its timing to the consumer rights notice in 12 CFR 1041.9. Lauren Saunders and Carla Sanchez-Adams of the National Consumer Law Center wrote in an April 23, 2025 analysis that lenders must send notices before the first withdrawal and after two consecutive failed transfers, among other withdrawal notices. They also wrote that lenders must keep covered-loan records for three years after the loan is no longer outstanding.

A lender may ask for new authorization no earlier than the date it sends the consumer rights notice, according to the regulation. A borrower who gets a notice after two failed attempts is therefore reading the point at which the lender’s right to keep debiting has ended, unless the borrower signs a new authorization.

Is anyone enforcing it, and could it change?

The CFPB announced on March 28, 2025 that it would not prioritize enforcement or supervision actions over penalties or fines tied to the payment withdrawal and payment disclosure provisions, which became operative March 30. The announcement said the Bureau was considering a proposed rule to narrow the regulation’s scope. The relief covers penalties and fines only, and the announcement does not say the provisions were rescinded or stayed.

The CFPB’s regulation page shows the rule most recently amended Oct. 20, 2020. The law firm Sheppard Mullin reported in July 2026 that the Bureau’s regulatory agenda, released July 6, confirmed a planned proposal to reconsider the rule’s remaining provisions, labeled a deregulatory action. The firm said the proposal could come as early as July. Until the Bureau finalizes any change, the payment provisions remain the rule on the books.

The National Consumer Law Center adds that state attorneys general can still enforce the rule directly. A borrower who is hit with a third attempt after two failures, without a new authorization, can take the lender’s name, the dates and the bank’s returned-item notices to a state attorney general or to the CFPB.

Has a payday lender already tried your account twice?

A borrower who signs a fresh authorization after two failed pulls gives the lender the right to keep debiting an account that could not cover the payment the first two times. Each new attempt can bring a returned-item fee and push the balance lower.

The Bank Account & Debt Protection Kit includes a debt inventory, call log and deadline tracker, so every loan, lender, withdrawal date and notice sits in one record before a second authorization is signed. Its 75 pages also cover the 2-month bank protection rule for Social Security deposits and the steps to answer a frozen account.

Get the debt inventory and call log kit for payday-loan withdrawals →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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