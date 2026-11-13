Hotels, vacation rentals and live-event ticket sellers have to show the total price up front, under a Federal Trade Commission rule that has been in effect since May 12, 2025. The Rule on Unfair or Deceptive Fees, written into the federal regulations as 16 CFR Part 464, covers those two industries and nothing else. It does not ban any fee or cap any price. It bans advertising a price that leaves the full cost out.

For anyone booking a holiday trip or buying concert or game tickets, the practical question is whether the first number on the screen is the number that will hit the card. Under the rule it has to be. The sections below spell out what counts as part of that number, which sellers are covered and what the FTC has done with the rule so far.

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What has to be in the price on the screen?

The regulation defines the total price as “the maximum total of all fees or charges a consumer must pay” for the ticket or the room. A seller that offers or advertises a price must disclose that total clearly and conspicuously, and must show it more prominently than any other pricing information.

The FTC’s staff answers to common questions give the hotel version. A $199 nightly rate with a mandatory $39-per-day resort fee has to be advertised as a total that includes the resort fee. A fee that is charged automatically at check-in and dropped only if a guest complains counts as mandatory too, as does a required towel fee or a card-processing charge with no other way to pay.

Which charges can stay out of the total?

Three kinds, according to the same FTC answers. Taxes and other government charges can be left out, along with shipping charges and optional add-ons a buyer picks in the same transaction. Fees that depend on a buyer’s own choices, or that could not be known at the time of purchase, can also be excluded.

Leaving a charge out of the headline price does not make it invisible. Before a buyer agrees to pay, the seller must disclose the nature, purpose and amount of every excluded fee, plus the final amount of payment. That final amount has to include the excluded charges.

Does the rule reach Airbnb listings and resale tickets?

Yes, on both counts. The FTC says covered lodging includes hotels, motels, inns, short-term and vacation rentals, and platform home shares such as Airbnb or VRBO. Long-term rentals are not covered. Covered live events include concerts, sporting events and theater, while pre-recorded performances and film screenings generally are not.

The rule applies to any business that offers, displays or advertises those tickets or rooms, third-party platforms, resellers and travel agents included. On the resale market, intermediaries have to give sellers the information needed to work out the total price, and a “taxes and fees” line that quietly includes the seller’s profit is described by the FTC as a misrepresentation.

Has anyone been caught breaking it?

The FTC announced a case on April 9, 2026, with StubHub as the target. The agency alleged that in mid-May 2025, within days of the rule taking effect, StubHub’s first three pricing displays did not show the total price, including for NFL tickets that sold before the league announced its schedule on May 14. The FTC says it had sent the company a warning letter that same month.

StubHub agreed to pay $10 million, which funds refunds to people who bought U.S. live-event tickets from May 12 through May 14, 2025. “The Commission’s Fees Rule makes it very clear that the total price of live-event tickets must be disclosed up-front,” said Christopher Mufarrige, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. The proposed order, filed in federal court in New York, also bars StubHub from misrepresenting any fee and requires it to follow the rule.

According to an FTC consumer alert, eligible buyers do not have to file anything. StubHub is to refund certain fees automatically within 90 days, and eligible customers will get an email from the company.

Where does the rule stop?

The rule leaves the price itself alone. A hotel can still charge a resort fee and a venue can still charge a service fee, as long as the total is shown first. The FTC’s questions page says violators can be ordered to comply, refund consumers and pay civil penalties, without listing a dollar amount per violation.

Other industries are outside it for now. When it published the rule in the Federal Register on Jan. 10, 2025, the FTC said it chose tickets and lodging because most of those sales happen online and the offers are so similar that the total price is the main difference between them. It said it may take up other industries later and relies on its general authority against unfair practices elsewhere. Anyone who thinks a seller is breaking the rule can report it to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

Is a holiday trip going to cost more than the first price you see?

The rule shows the full price of a room or a seat. It does not lower it, and a trip’s cost still includes the park entry, the rail fare and the car-insurance bill that nobody advertises a discount on.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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