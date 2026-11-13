Medicare does not pay for long-term custodial care, the kind of help that keeps a person bathed, dressed and fed, and its coverage of a skilled nursing facility stops at 100 days per benefit period. Even those days come only after a hospital stay of at least three days in a row. Medicare.gov spells out the skilled nursing facility rules in plain terms, and they leave a gap that families often find after a hospital discharge.

The gap sits between two words that sound alike. Skilled care is medical care that needs nurses or therapists. Custodial care is everything else a person needs to get through the day. Medicare pays for the first under tight conditions and, on its long-term care page, says it does not pay for the second “unless medical care is needed.”

Medicare.gov names two other routes for people who need long-term care: Medicaid, for those who meet their state’s requirements, and private long-term care insurance. The page adds that what a person owes depends on other insurance, the type of facility and where the care is given, so there is no single price to plan around.

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Why help with bathing and dressing is not covered

Medicare.gov uses three names for it, long-term care, custodial care and long-term services and support, and describes it as medical and non-medical care for people with a chronic illness or disability, most of it help with daily tasks such as dressing, bathing and using the bathroom. The page lists it as not covered and says the person pays all costs. That holds for a nursing home and for care at home, and Medigap does not change it.

The “Your Medicare Benefits” booklet defines custodial or personal care the same way: help with activities of daily living, such as bathing, dressing or using the bathroom, when that is the only care a person needs. Once medical care is no longer the reason for the stay, the bill for the bed is the family’s.

Medicare.gov lists nursing home care itself among the types of long-term care that Medicare does not pay for, and sends readers to a separate page for skilled nursing facility care. Medicare.gov treats the two as separate things, so the label on the stay matters as much as the building does.

Three days in the hospital, and the observation trap

Medicare covers a skilled nursing facility stay only after a medically necessary inpatient hospital stay of “at least 3 days in a row,” not counting the day of discharge, Medicare.gov says. The person generally has to enter the facility within about 30 days of leaving the hospital. A Medicare Advantage plan, or an accountable care organization with a waiver, may drop the three-day requirement.

Time in the emergency room or under observation does not count toward the three days, even when the person stays overnight. A patient moved from inpatient to “outpatient getting observation services” may be able to appeal the Part A denial, and Medicare.gov says those appeals can reach back to January 2009. The status on the hospital paperwork, not the number of nights in a bed, decides the count.

What days 1 through 100 cost in 2026

Medicare.gov lists the 2026 costs for the stay. Days 1 through 20 cost $0 per day after the $1,736 Part A deductible, which is not charged again if it was already paid for the same benefit period. Days 21 through 100 cost $217 a day, and from day 101 the person pays all costs. CMS announced the same 2026 amounts on Nov. 14, 2025.

Those are 2026 figures, up from a $1,676 deductible and $209.50 a day in 2025, according to CMS. At $217 a day, a person who uses all 80 days from day 21 through day 100 owes $17,360 for that stretch alone. Medicare Advantage plans may charge copayments during the first 20 days, according to Medicare.gov, so a plan member checks the plan’s own schedule.

What a benefit period is, and when the count starts over

Part A limits skilled nursing coverage to 100 days in each benefit period. The booklet says a benefit period starts the day a person is admitted as an inpatient to a hospital or skilled nursing facility, and ends after 60 days in a row without inpatient hospital care or skilled nursing care. A hospital stay and the nursing facility stay that follows it fall in the same period, since the booklet says a period starts on admission to either one. If the person is admitted again after that, a new one starts, and there is no limit on how many a person can have.

That structure makes the 100 days a limit per period of illness, not a lifetime allowance. It also means a long stay in one period can run out of covered days while the facility bills continue.

Is there a plan for the day the 100 covered days run out?

A nursing facility bill that Medicare stops paying does not pause. At $217 a day in 2026 for days 21 through 100, and the full cost after that, a family without a plan can face a decision about assets and Medicaid in the middle of a hospital discharge.

Protect Your Savings From Care Costs covers what Medicare pays for nursing care, and what it won’t, along with Medicaid’s 5-year look-back before anything is given away. It also shows how the at-home spouse is protected, with the 2026 numbers, so the plan is made before a fall or a diagnosis forces it.

Get the guide to what Medicare pays for nursing care and what it won’t →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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