Someone who delayed Medicare Part B because of a job-based health plan has eight months to sign up after that job or that coverage ends, whichever happens first, and signing up inside the window avoids the Part B late enrollment penalty. Medicare.gov describes the period on its page on when Medicare coverage starts. The fine print sits in the words “whichever happens first.”

The Part B special enrollment period applies to people whose coverage came through their own job, a spouse’s job or, for people with a disability, a family member’s job. If the coverage came from a family member other than a spouse, Medicare.gov says that person’s employer must offer a large group health plan. The period begins the first month after the person’s initial enrollment period ends.

The deadline is not tied to the plan’s final day alone, and it is not tied to the last paycheck. The CMS enrollment page puts it as the eight-month period that begins the month the employment ends, or the month group coverage ends, whichever comes first. A plan that runs past the last day of work does not give the person extra time.

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There is no rush while the employer plan is active. The CMS page says a person can enroll at any time while covered by that plan, and that for people who use this period the Part B penalty leaves out the months in which group health coverage continued after the initial enrollment period ended. The eight months only begin when the job or the plan stops.

Does COBRA keep the clock from running?

No. Medicare.gov says COBRA does not count as group health plan coverage for this purpose, and getting it does not change when the special enrollment period ends. Someone who leaves a job, takes COBRA for a year and then turns to Part B has already used up the eight months.

Retiree coverage is treated the same way. Medicare.gov lists ending COBRA or retiree coverage among the situations that do not qualify, along with missing the eight-month window and having or losing Marketplace coverage. Only coverage based on current employment starts the clock.

What does missing the window cost?

Medicare.gov’s page on late enrollment penalties says the Part B penalty is an extra 10% for each full 12-month period a person could have signed up and did not. It is usually charged for as long as the person has that type of coverage, which for most people is a lifetime penalty.

The page’s own example is 24 months without Part B, a 20% penalty. On the 2026 standard premium of $202.90 that comes to a monthly Part B premium of $243.50, according to Medicare.gov. A person who qualifies for a special enrollment period generally does not pay the penalty, the page says, and a person who misses it generally has to wait for the general enrollment period.

How the sign-up works and when coverage starts

A person who already has Part A can apply for Part B online at SSA.gov, or mail or fax the forms to a local Social Security office. The CMS enrollment page, last modified March 10, 2026, names form CMS-40B for people who have Part A but not Part B, and CMS-18-F5 for people without Part A who want both.

The same page says form CMS-L564, the Request for Employment Information, has to accompany the application for this special enrollment period, since it serves as proof of the employer coverage. Coverage generally begins the month after the person signs up, according to Medicare.gov and CMS.

A person who signs up while still working, or within the first full month after employer coverage ends, can ask to delay the Part B start date by up to three months, Medicare.gov says. That option matters for someone lining up the first Part B premium with the last day of employer coverage.

Who cannot use this window?

People with end-stage renal disease cannot use this special enrollment period, according to Medicare.gov and CMS. A person still inside the initial enrollment period is not eligible either, since the window opens only once that period has ended.

The initial enrollment period lasts seven months, according to Medicare.gov. It starts three months before the month a person turns 65 and ends three months after it. Missing that period can lead to a monthly late enrollment penalty for as long as the person has Part B, which is why the special enrollment period matters to people still working at 65.

Anyone who misses the eight months is generally left with the general enrollment period, which runs Jan. 1 through March 31 each year, with coverage starting the month after sign-up. Medicare.gov adds that a penalty may apply to those who sign up then, unless they qualify for a special enrollment period.

Did a job or an employer plan end in the last eight months?

Counting the eight months from the wrong date, or from the date COBRA ended, can leave a lifetime 10% surcharge on every Part B premium for each full year missed. The penalty appears on the monthly bill, and fixing it later takes more than a phone call.

The Medicare Money Bundle holds eight Medicare guides, including Late-Penalty Fixes: check the count, use the exceptions, challenge a wrong penalty. All 102 pages come in one download with large print, alongside guides on Medicare billing errors and on help paying through Extra Help and Medicare Savings Programs.

Get the Part B late-penalty guide inside the Medicare Money Bundle →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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