Social Security tells anyone whose payment has not shown up on the expected date to give it three more mailing days before contacting the agency. The instruction sits in the 2026 payment calendar, SSA Publication No. 05-10031, the January 2026 edition. After those three days, the next step depends on whether the money was supposed to come by check or by deposit.

The calendar’s wording matters. It does not say to call on the first day the money is missing, and it does not say a payment is lost once the date passes. It sets a short cushion for mail and bank posting, and it leaves a beneficiary who waits that long free to call without worrying about having moved too soon.

People who have counted on a check landing on a certain day for years can feel the gap quickly, especially on a fixed income with rent or a prescription due. Knowing which day is “expected,” and what to try before phoning, keeps the call short and points it at the right place.

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Which date counts as the expected one?

The same publication sets the dates. Social Security benefits go out on the second Wednesday of the month for people born on the 1st through the 10th, the third Wednesday for birthdays from the 11th through the 20th, and the fourth Wednesday for birthdays from the 21st through the 31st. The three-day cushion starts from that Wednesday, not from the first of the month.

Supplemental Security Income is paid on the 1st. People who started Social Security before May 1997, or who receive both Social Security and SSI, get the Social Security payment on the 3rd and the SSI payment on the 1st, according to the calendar. Someone who gets two payments therefore has two expected dates to watch.

Who to call first when a deposit is missing

For a deposit, SSA’s FAQ on reporting a missing payment starts one step before the agency: contact the bank or financial institution, since it may be delaying the posting. The bank is the first stop because a delayed posting can look like a missing payment.

If the bank has nothing, the FAQ says to call Social Security at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778) or visit a local Social Security office. SSA will review the case and replace the payment if it is due. The FAQ page was last updated in December 2022, and it does not mention a waiting period of its own.

What to have ready for a missing check

For a paper check, the SSA handbook tells beneficiaries in the United States who have not received a check within three business days after it is usually mailed to contact an SSA office right away. It lists what a caller needs: the claim number, the payment period the missing check covers, and the name and address that should appear on the check.

The handbook also says to report a new address immediately, so that a check already printed can be redirected, and to tell the post office as well. The handbook adds that SSA may ask for written confirmation of a telephone report when its authenticity is in doubt, so a caller changing an address by phone should expect that request. That section of the handbook was last revised in 2006, so it describes the paper-check process that the calendar’s “mailing days” language still reflects.

Checks have a shelf life as well. The handbook says Social Security checks are printed with “VOID AFTER ONE YEAR” on the face, and that a beneficiary holding an uncashed check past that limit should contact a Social Security office. A check that turns up months later in a drawer is therefore a question for SSA, not for the bank.

Why paper checks are fading as an explanation

Federal law and Executive Order 14247 require federal benefits to be paid electronically as of Sept. 30, 2025, according to a June 2, 2026 post on SSA’s blog. SSA says it plans to finish the move to electronic payments for all beneficiaries in 2026, and it says paper checks are 16 times more likely to be lost, stolen, altered or returned undeliverable.

Anyone still getting a check can switch by signing in to a my Social Security account and adding bank information, or by asking a financial institution to send the deposit details to SSA. People without a bank account can enroll in Direct Express, a prepaid debit card, at GoDirect.gov or by calling 1-800-967-6857. SSA says a waiver is available through the Treasury for some beneficiaries, such as those with mental health concerns or those living in remote locations without access to financial institutions, at 1-877-874-6347.

The Treasury says a check costs an average of $3.07 to print, about 20 times the cost of an automated payment, according to the same SSA post.

What is the plan when the Wednesday payment does not show up?

A payment that is three days late can mean an overdrawn account, a missed rent date or a prescription left at the counter. The calendar gives the waiting time, but it does not say what to do on the first day, or who to call in what order.

The Social Security Check Protection Kit includes a first-24-hours plan for a late or missing payment, and its 75 pages also carry the 2026 payment calendar. It is built for the day a Social Security payment is late, short or wrong.

Get the late-payment kit with the first-24-hours plan for a missing Social Security check →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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