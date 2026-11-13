A collector’s phone is supposed to go quiet at night. Federal law treats a call before 8 a.m. or after 9 p.m., local time where the consumer is, as inconvenient, and a consumer can end the contact altogether by sending the collector a written request. Two federal rules set those limits, the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s Regulation F.

Which hours are off limits for collection calls?

The statute, 15 U.S.C. 1692c(a), bars a collector from contacting a consumer at an unusual or inconvenient time or place unless the consumer consents or a court allows it. It presumes a time convenient if it falls after 8 a.m. and before 9 p.m. at the consumer’s location. The time that counts is the consumer’s, so a collector in one time zone has to watch the clock in another.

Regulation F puts the same line in the language of the collector’s knowledge. It bars communications at an unusual time or at a time the collector knows or should know is inconvenient, and says that, without knowledge to the contrary, a time before 8 a.m. and after 9 p.m. local time at the consumer’s location is inconvenient. A consumer’s prior consent given directly to the collector, or a court’s permission, is an exception.

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Can a collector call at 8:05 every morning?

Not without limits. The regulation at 12 CFR 1006.14 bars calls made repeatedly or continuously with intent to annoy, abuse or harass. It also sets presumptions on frequency: a collector is presumed to comply if it calls about a particular debt no more than seven times within seven consecutive days, and does not call within seven days after a telephone conversation about that debt. Calls beyond those limits are presumed to violate the rule.

The statute adds two more places a collector cannot go. It may not contact a consumer it knows has an attorney for the debt, unless the attorney does not respond in a reasonable time or agrees, and it may not call at work if it knows or has reason to know the employer prohibits it.

Section 1692c(b) also keeps the debt private. Without the consumer’s consent or a court’s permission, a collector may not discuss a debt with anyone other than the consumer, with exceptions for the consumer’s attorney, a consumer reporting agency where lawful, the creditor and the creditor’s or collector’s attorney. For purposes of the section, the statute counts a spouse, a guardian, an executor or an administrator as the consumer.

What does a written stop request do?

Section 1692c(c) says that once a consumer notifies the collector in writing that they refuse to pay or want contact to stop, the collector shall not communicate further about that debt. A mailed notice takes effect on receipt. The CFPB’s page on getting a collector to stop says the request stops all contact “regardless of the communications channel.”

The CFPB advises keeping a copy and sending the original, and suggests certified mail with a paid return receipt for proof of delivery. If the collector offers electronic submission, the page says that works too. Keeping a log of letters and calls, with dates and times, builds the record if contact continues.

What can a collector still do after the letter?

The stop request does not erase the debt. Under the statute and the regulation, a collector may still tell the consumer that its efforts are being terminated, notify the consumer that it or the creditor may invoke specified remedies, and, where applicable, say it intends to invoke a specific remedy. The CFPB page says collectors may still sue or report negative information to a credit reporting company.

Order matters for someone who wants to contest the debt. The CFPB advises disputing the debt before insisting on no contact, because a written dispute within 30 days of a validation notice makes the collector stop trying to collect until it provides verification. Contact after a written stop request is likely a Fair Debt Collection Practices Act violation, the page says, and the consumer can sue or file a CFPB complaint.

Do texts and emails count?

Regulation F’s electronic rule is separate. Any collector message sent to an email address or a text-message number has to include a clear and conspicuous statement describing a reasonable and simple way to opt out, and the collector may not require a fee or any information beyond the opt-out preferences and the address or number being opted out.

Still getting collector calls at hours you never agreed to?

A collector that calls at night or after a written stop request is breaking a rule, but proving it takes dates, times and a copy of the letter. Without a written request, the statute’s rule against further communication has not been triggered, and a dated copy of the letter is the proof.

50 Letters to SSA, IRS, Banks & Insurers has debt collector letters for proving the debt and stopping calls, and every letter shows when to send it, where, the deadline and what to enclose. Its mailing log at the back of 113 pages keeps the date each letter went out.

Get the fill-in letters that stop collector calls and prove the debt →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

The post Debt collectors generally cannot call before 8 a.m. or after 9 p.m. local time, and must stop contacting a consumer who tells them in writing to stop appeared first on The Financial Wire.