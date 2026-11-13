A cosigner can be made to pay the entire debt, and the lender is allowed to go after the cosigner without first chasing the borrower. That is the message in the written warning that federal law requires lenders to hand over before anyone cosigns, under the Federal Trade Commission’s cosigner rule, 16 CFR 444.3. The notice is blunt on purpose.

The rule covers a lender or retail installment seller that extends consumer credit. It makes it unfair to bind a cosigner without telling them, before they become obligated, what the obligation is. The notice has to be a separate document containing only the required statement, and it has to arrive before the signature, not with the stack of closing papers.

The FTC’s compliance guidance for businesses reproduces the required wording. It opens with “You are being asked to guarantee this debt. Think carefully before you do.” Parents, grandparents and retirees asked to sign for a car loan, a personal loan or a store account for a relative are the people that sentence is written for.

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When does a lender have to give the notice?

The FTC guidance says the notice is due when a creditor requires a cosigner because the applicant does not meet the creditor’s creditworthiness standards, or because a debtor is in default. In either case it has to be in the cosigner’s hands before the cosigner becomes obligated. A person who signs only a security agreement, with no personal liability for the debt, does not get one.

That timing matters to the relative asking for the signature. A lender that wants a cosigner has already decided the borrower alone is not enough, which is the whole reason the second name is on the paperwork. The notice puts that fact in writing before the cosigner takes the risk.

What does “the full amount” mean for a cosigner?

It means what it says. If the borrower stops paying, the cosigner is responsible for the balance, and the rule’s notice adds that late fees and collection costs can be piled on top. The FTC’s consumer cosigning FAQs, last modified in December 2025, put it this way: if the main borrower misses payments or stops, “you must repay the loan.”

The notice also warns that a default can land on the cosigner’s own credit record. Cosigning also gives no ownership of the property the loan pays for, according to the FTC. The FTC says the creditor can report the loan to the credit bureaus as the cosigner’s debt, and that lenders may count it against the cosigner when they apply for other credit, even when the borrower pays on time.

Why can the lender skip the borrower?

The second sentence of the notice is the one that surprises people. Under the FTC’s wording, “the creditor can collect this debt from you without first trying to collect from the borrower.” A lender does not have to sue, call or exhaust the borrower’s assets before it turns to the cosigner, and it can use the same collection methods against either person.

The FTC’s consumer page says the creditor can “usually” do this, and that some states require the creditor to try the borrower first. The federal notice can carry state-specific language when a state’s law differs from the FTC text. A cosigner who wants to know which applies can ask the state attorney general or banking agency, which the FTC points to for extra cosigner rights.

Which lenders have to hand it over?

The FTC guidance says the rule reaches “all creditors subject to the jurisdiction of the Federal Trade Commission,” including finance companies, retailers and credit unions. Banks, savings and loan associations and similar institutions are covered by parallel rules from other regulators, according to the same guidance, so a bank cosigner should still be handed a notice of their own.

The FTC’s consumer page adds that federal law does not require the notice for some real estate purchases. On a revolving charge account the notice is given once, when the account opens, and not again with each purchase. The notice is also not the contract. It warns the cosigner about liability that the loan agreement itself creates.

What can a cosigner ask for before signing?

The FTC lists several protections that cost nothing to request. A cosigner can ask the lender to send monthly loan statements, so missed payments show up in the cosigner’s own mailbox. A cosigner can ask the lender to agree in writing to give notice if the borrower misses a payment or the terms change, which may leave time to pay an overdue amount before credit is damaged.

The FTC also suggests checking credit reports as often as monthly for missed payments or errors, and keeping copies of the loan contract and related papers, since the lender does not have to supply them later. None of that changes the liability. It only shortens the time between a missed payment and the cosigner finding out.

Has a collector called about a loan you cosigned?

A cosigner who learns about a default from a collector’s call is already behind, because the lender may demand the whole balance plus fees and may do it without trying the borrower first. What the cosigner says and signs in that first conversation decides how much room is left.

The Bank Account & Debt Protection Kit has the debt-validation steps that make a collector prove a debt, along with a debt inventory, call log and deadline tracker for keeping every call and due date in one place. Its 75 pages include a section titled When a Collector Calls, plus parts on old debt and the clock and on judgments and garnishment.

Get the debt-validation kit and call log for a cosigned loan →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

The post Cosigners can be made to pay the full debt, and a creditor can collect from them without first trying the borrower, under the FTC’s required cosigner notice appeared first on The Financial Wire.