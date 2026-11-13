A taxpayer who cannot pay an IRS bill without giving up basic living costs can ask the agency to hold off, and the IRS says it may then put the account in “currently not collectible” status, which suspends most collection activity. The hold is a pause, not a pardon. The IRS says penalties and interest keep accruing until the balance is paid in full.

Currently not collectible, usually shortened to CNC, is the IRS’s way of recording that collecting right now would not work. The debt stays on the books at full size. A person on a fixed income who is told the IRS has stopped asking for money has not been told the bill is shrinking, and the numbers on the account keep moving.

The request starts with a phone call to 800-829-1040 or to the number printed on the bill or notice, according to the IRS. The agency may ask for financial information first, and it can require Form 433-F, Form 433-A or Form 433-B, depending on whether the taxpayer is an individual, a wage earner or self-employed, or a business.

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Which parts of collection stop, and which keep going?

The pause covers most collection activity, but the IRS lists three things that carry on. Penalties and interest keep growing. The agency may still file a Notice of Federal Tax Lien to protect the government’s interest in the taxpayer’s property. And any federal refund that comes due is applied to the unpaid tax debt instead of being sent out.

The IRS’s Topic No. 201 on the collection process, updated Oct. 27, 2026, puts the first point plainly: being currently not collectible does not mean the debt goes away. The same page says interest compounds daily and that a late-payment penalty applies each month up to the legal maximum.

The lien is the piece that outlasts the pause. Topic No. 201 says a federal tax lien arises automatically when the IRS sends the first demand for payment and the bill is not paid in full, and that it can affect the ability to get credit. The IRS generally releases it within 30 days after the debt is paid. The manual says a lien notice should generally be filed once the unpaid balance reaches $10,000.

The refund that goes to the old bill

The refund rule is the one that surprises people living on a small margin. A taxpayer who overpaid through withholding or estimated payments and expects money back will not see it while the account is in CNC. The IRS applies it to the balance that put the account there.

That makes the paperwork after the filing season matter. A refund that never shows up, or arrives smaller than expected, may have gone to the old debt, and a notice from the IRS is how a taxpayer would learn where the money went.

What the IRS looks for before it agrees

The Internal Revenue Manual, the rulebook IRS employees follow, defines hardship in section 5.16.1 this way: “A hardship exists if a taxpayer is unable to pay reasonable basic living expenses.” The manual says a collection information statement is generally secured before an account is reported as not collectible, and treats one as current if it is less than 12 months old.

The IRS page lists the documents it may request: records of income, monthly living expenses, bank accounts, and property and other assets. The manual adds that an account should not be CNC when the taxpayer has income or equity and enforced collection would not cause hardship. The manual version in effect took effect March 3, 2025.

When does the pause end?

It ends when the IRS decides the taxpayer can pay. The agency says it may review the taxpayer’s finances later and resume collection if the ability to pay improves, and the manual says a hardship account can be reactivated on a change in the taxpayer’s ability to pay indicating that the debt is collectible. The IRS page sets no fixed review period. According to the manual, hardship is one of only three kinds of closed account, along with taxpayers the IRS cannot locate or contact, that can be reactivated by computer when new information comes in.

The collection clock is a separate matter. The IRS says it generally has 10 years from the date a tax was assessed to collect, and that the period pauses for events such as a pending installment agreement request, an offer in compromise under review, a collection due process hearing or a bankruptcy. The IRS’s examples of events that pause the clock do not include CNC status. Toshia Hansen of the Taxpayer Advocate Service described the same 10-year limit and the same pausing events in an April 2026 tax tip.

For a taxpayer in hardship, the practical picture is this: collection quiets down, the balance keeps growing, a lien may be filed, refunds go to the debt, and the IRS can come back if income rises.

Is an IRS letter or a missing refund the next thing to sort out?

A taxpayer in CNC status can lose a refund to the old bill and learn about it only from an IRS notice that is hard to read. The story’s money question is the hardship pause; the job that follows it is working out what each IRS letter and each missing refund means.

The IRS Refund Recovery Kit includes a notice decoder for reading IRS letters and a refund status tracker spreadsheet for following each refund from filing to deposit. Its 20 pages cover why a refund stalls, how to read refund status, and what a smaller refund, or none at all, usually means.

Get the IRS notice decoder and refund tracker kit →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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