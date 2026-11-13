A charge that is wrong on a credit card statement has to be challenged in writing, and the deadline is shorter than many cardholders assume. Under Regulation Z, the card issuer must receive the written dispute no later than 60 days after it sent the first statement showing the error, and it then has two billing cycles, with a hard stop at 90 days, to correct the account or explain why the charge stands.

What counts as a billing error?

The definition in 12 CFR 1026.13(a) is broader than a stolen card. It covers charges the cardholder did not authorize, credit that was not properly shown, goods or services that were not accepted or delivered as agreed, payments that were not credited and math errors by the creditor. A statement not mailed to the cardholder’s last known address is on the list when the address was given to the creditor in time.

The federal law behind the rule, the Fair Credit Billing Act, lists a charge in the wrong amount and a charge for something the customer never received in the same family of errors. A cardholder who sees one of these on a statement has a specific paper trail to start, and the statement date sets the clock.

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How does a dispute have to be sent?

The rule calls for written notice sent to the address the card company discloses for billing errors. The notice has to let the creditor identify the cardholder’s name and account number. It should also say the cardholder believes an error exists, with the reasons and, as far as possible, the type, date and amount, according to the CFPB’s version of the regulation.

The statute, 15 U.S.C. 1666, puts the same 60-day limit in terms of the creditor receiving the notice. The deadline and the protections attach to the written notice, so a phone call alone does not start them. A cardholder who mails the letter on day 58 has not necessarily met a rule that is counted by when the creditor receives it.

Does the disputed amount have to be paid while the issuer investigates?

No. The regulation says the cardholder need not pay, and the creditor may not try to collect, the disputed amount or related finance charges while the dispute is open. The creditor also may not make or threaten an adverse credit report because the disputed amount went unpaid, though it may report the account as in dispute.

The creditor cannot accelerate the debt or restrict or close the account just because the cardholder disputed in good faith. It can still collect the amounts that are not in dispute, and it can show the disputed amount on the statement if it notes that payment is not yet required. The statute adds that the creditor may still apply the disputed amount against the credit limit.

What happens at 30 days and at 90 days?

The creditor has 30 days from receiving the notice to send a written acknowledgment, unless it resolves the error within that time. It then has until the end of two complete billing cycles, and in no event later than 90 days, to resolve the dispute. The 90-day figure is the outer limit: if two complete cycles would run past it, the creditor still has to resolve the dispute by day 90, and the rule gives it no extra time beyond that.

If the creditor agrees there was an error, it corrects the account, credits the disputed amount and related charges and sends a correction notice. If it finds a different error, it must correct that one too and credit the account.

What if the issuer says nothing was wrong?

After a reasonable investigation, a creditor that finds no error must send a written explanation of its reasons and, on request, copies of documentary evidence of the debt. If money is still owed, it has to tell the cardholder the amount and the due date and allow a grace period before charging additional finance charges. It may report the amount as delinquent only after that period ends.

A creditor that fails to follow the dispute procedure forfeits the right to collect the disputed amount and related finance charges, up to $50, under the statute. A second dispute over substantially the same error generally gets no new round, once the creditor has fully complied, apart from the credit-reporting rules that still apply to a disputed amount. The $50 is a cap on what the creditor forfeits, not a charge to the cardholder.

Is there a card charge that should be corrected before day 60?

Sixty days from a statement can pass while a charge sits unnoticed, and the rule counts by when the card company receives the letter. A dispute made only by phone, or mailed late, can leave the cardholder without the protections that apply to the disputed amount.

50 Letters to SSA, IRS, Banks & Insurers has fill-in letters for card disputes, with when to send each one, where, the deadline and what to enclose. Its 113 pages come with a large-print edition and a mailing log at the back for recording the date a letter went out.

Get the fill-in letters for disputing a card charge in writing →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

The post Credit card holders who spot a billing error have 60 days from the statement to dispute it in writing, and the issuer must resolve it within 90 days appeared first on The Financial Wire.