A lost or stolen Social Security card can be replaced at no charge, and for many people the request can be made online. Social Security’s replacement-card page, last modified Nov. 2, 2026, says “you can request a free replacement card” and that, depending on the situation, a person “may be able to apply for a replacement card online.” The agency’s inspector general warns that plenty of websites charge for exactly this service.

Who has to pay for a replacement card?

Nobody does. The same point is made in the form itself: Form SS-5, the application for a Social Security card, states that applying is free. A website or caller asking for a processing fee, a rush fee or a “membership” to get a card is not Social Security.

The agency’s Office of the Inspector General put it in a March 10, 2026 scam alert. It says people do not have to pay for card-related services, that many online sites charge for services Social Security provides at no cost, and that some imposter sites collect Social Security numbers, birthdates and credit card details. Section 1140 of the Social Security Act bars misleading communications and limits charging for free services, and violators can face financial penalties.

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Can the replacement be requested online?

For many people, yes. A Social Security help page on online replacements says that in most states a person can use a personal my Social Security account to request one. It also says the documents required differ depending on citizenship and the type of card, and that anyone who cannot finish online can start the request there and schedule an appointment at a local office or Card Center.

The replacement-card page adds a few practical points. After the request is complete, the card arrives by mail in 5 to 10 business days. A local Social Security office cannot print a card for a person on the spot, and booking an appointment can cut the wait if a visit is needed. People can also call 1-800-772-1213, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and say they want a replacement card.

The page’s “Get started” link leads to the online application. Because eligibility turns on the person’s own situation, the agency does not promise the online route to everyone, which is why the office appointment and the phone line stay on the page as the backup.

What does the agency want to see in person?

Form SS-5 asks for one document that proves identity. A U.S. driver’s license, a state-issued non-driver ID or a U.S. passport are the examples listed first. A birth certificate, a hospital souvenir birth certificate, a Social Security card stub or a Social Security record does not count as identity.

People born outside the United States also need proof of citizenship or current, lawful, work-authorized status, such as a U.S. passport or a Certificate of Naturalization. Only originals or certified copies from the agency that issued them are accepted, and notarized or uncertified photocopies are not. Documents mailed to Social Security are returned to the sender. Applications can usually be taken or mailed to any Social Security office.

The form also allows for a person who cannot produce one of those three documents within 10 work days. In that case other documents may be accepted, such as a U.S. military ID or a Certificate of Naturalization. Replacement cards are capped by federal law at three per calendar year and 10 in a lifetime, although cards issued for a legal name change do not count toward those limits.

Is a new card needed at all?

Not always. The agency’s page says “you may not need to replace your card if you know your Social Security number.” Anyone who needs the number for a form can start from the number itself, and the replacement request can wait until a card is actually required.

How can a reader tell the agency from an imposter?

The inspector general’s alert lays out three steps. Pause, and be skeptical of unexpected calls, texts, emails, letters or social media messages, assuming a scam first. Protect, by learning the usual red flags and talking to someone trusted before sharing personal information or making a payment. Report scams at ssa.gov/scam.

The official routes it lists are a personal my Social Security account at ssa.gov/myaccount, which may allow an online replacement, the agency’s card page at ssa.gov/number-card, and the national number, 1-800-772-1213. A request that arrives with a payment link attached falls outside all three, because the card itself costs nothing.

Lost your card and worried about the number behind it?

A stolen Social Security card puts the number in someone else’s hands, and the money most at risk for a retiree is the monthly payment that the number is tied to. Paying an imposter site for a replacement can hand over the same details a thief wants.

The Social Security Check Protection Kit turns to that payment: how it arrives, how to lock it down and what to do the day it is late, short or wrong. It includes the 2026 payment calendar, and Part 3 of its 75 pages is built around locking the check down.

Get the check protection kit with the 2026 payment calendar →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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