The shield around Social Security money in a bank account is measured by the calendar, not by the label on the account. When a bank is served with a garnishment order, Treasury’s rule says it must protect up to two months of directly deposited federal benefits, and which deposits fall inside those two months depends on the day the bank reviews the account.

The rule is 31 CFR Part 212, and its definitions in section 212.3 spell out the arithmetic. The protected amount is the lesser of two numbers: the benefit payments posted during the lookback period, or the balance in the account when the review is done. That wording is why the protection is described as “up to” two months.

Anyone who gets Social Security, SSI, VA, railroad retirement or federal civil service retirement payments by direct deposit, and who has a creditor in the picture, can run this math on their own account. The result shows how much the bank must leave alone and how much sits outside the rule.

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Which deposits count toward the protected amount?

The rule reaches federal benefits shielded under four sets of laws, according to section 212.2: Social Security and SSI, Veterans Affairs benefits, Railroad Retirement Board payments and Office of Personnel Management retirement payments. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s answer on garnishing benefits lists the same groups, including the federal employee retirement systems.

The bank’s automatic review counts only a “benefit payment” that was paid by direct deposit, and the deposit has to carry the federal agency’s electronic coding. Money that was moved in from another account, or cash that was deposited at a branch, is not counted. The CFPB adds that people who get federal benefits by check may also claim up to two months of them under the exemption, but that takes a claim, not an automatic review.

How the two-month window is counted

The lookback period, as section 212.3 defines it, begins on the day before the review date and ends on the matching date two months earlier. If that matching date does not exist, it ends on the last day of that month.

For a review on Nov. 14, the window runs from Nov. 13 back to Sept. 13. A check that arrives on the 3rd of each month lands inside the window twice, on Nov. 3 and Oct. 3, but the Sept. 3 deposit falls outside it. For a review on May 1, 2027, the window runs from April 30 back to Feb. 28, 2027, because there is no Feb. 30. The rule counts only what actually posted inside the dates.

Why the smaller number wins

Take a retiree whose $1,600 benefit arrives on the 3rd. On a Nov. 14 review the lookback holds two deposits, or $3,200. If the account balance that day is $2,500, the protected amount is $2,500. If the balance is $4,100, the protected amount is $3,200 and the other $900 is outside the shield. Those figures are an illustration, not anyone’s account.

Under section 212.6, the bank has to calculate the protected amount immediately. The holder keeps full and customary access to it, does not have to assert an exemption first, and the bank may not charge a garnishment fee against it. The amount is calculated separately for each account in the holder’s name, and the bank may not freeze later deposits unless it is served with a new or different order.

Who can still reach the money?

The protection has limits. According to the CFPB, the IRS and the Department of Education can take up to 15 percent of Social Security or SSDI benefits, and states can generally garnish wages or bank money for child support. Most other creditors need a court judgment before they can garnish at all.

The Treasury rule also carves out some orders. Under section 212.4, the United States or a state child support enforcement agency can attach a “Notice of Right to Garnish Federal Benefits” to an order. When that notice is present, the bank follows its otherwise customary procedures instead of the protection rules.

What to say if an account is frozen

The bank’s first step is the review, so a holder who finds money frozen can ask the bank which benefit deposits it counted and what protected amount it set. Pointing to the dates of the Social Security deposits and the bank’s own review date makes that conversation concrete.

The CFPB page gives no script and says people may not realize funds were frozen or removed. It recommends legal help to claim federal or state protections, through the American Bar Association’s referral site, a state bar, state legal aid programs, or a local JAG office for servicemembers. It also says a person can submit a complaint to the CFPB about improper garnishment, and warns against ignoring a debt collector’s lawsuit, since a judgment could follow.

Do you know which deposits your bank would count?

A creditor’s order can reach the bank before the holder knows the bank’s review date, and a Social Security deposit that falls outside the two-month window or sits above the account balance is not protected. A frozen account then leaves the holder short for rent and bills while the dates are sorted out.

The Bank Account & Debt Protection Kit shows how Social Security is protected in a bank account, with the 2-month bank protection rule and the frozen-account response. It runs 75 pages, with Part 2 on money collectors cannot touch, Part 3 on keeping benefits provably exempt and Part 8 on letters and worksheets.

Get the 2-month bank protection rule and the frozen-account response in the Bank Account & Debt Protection Kit →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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