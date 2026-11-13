Private creditors cannot reach Social Security, Supplemental Security Income or veterans’ benefits, but two federal agencies can. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau says the IRS and the Education Department can take up to 15 percent of a person’s Social Security or SSDI benefits without going to court. The line between who can and cannot touch the check comes down to who is owed the money.

Why can’t a credit card company or a medical biller take the check?

The shield is written into the Social Security Act. Section 207 says benefits cannot be assigned and are not subject to execution, levy, attachment, garnishment or other legal process, and that no later law overrides it unless the later law names that section. A collector for a card, a hospital or a personal loan has no federal path around that sentence.

The CFPB lists the benefits banks must protect when they are deposited directly: Social Security, SSI, veterans’ benefits, Federal Railroad payments, Civil Service Retirement and Federal Employee Retirement System payments. Most creditors also need a court judgment before they can go after any account. Anyone whose income is a deposit from one of those programs is, in the ordinary case, dealing with a collector who has no legal claim on it.

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What happens when a creditor does win a court order?

A judgment does not change what the bank has to do with benefit money. Under the Treasury’s rule at 31 CFR 212, a bank that receives a garnishment order reviews the account’s deposits over the previous two months. The protected amount is the lesser of the benefit payments posted in that window or the balance on the day of the review.

The lesser-of formula works in the reader’s favor in a simple case and against them in another. A retiree who received two $1,500 payments in the window and holds $2,000 in the account is protected up to the full $2,000. One who holds $4,000 is protected up to $3,000, and the other $1,000 is outside the benefit shield, so an account that mixes benefit deposits with other money can lose the part that does not trace back to a benefit payment.

Which creditors are exempt from the shield?

Congress has carved out a short list. The CFPB names federal and state agencies that can garnish benefits without a court order, and says states can generally garnish wages or bank money for child support. The two federal collectors named for Social Security are the IRS, for unpaid taxes, and the Education Department, for defaulted federal student loans.

The IRS route is the Federal Payment Levy Program. Its program page says old-age and survivors benefits are levied at 15 percent, that disability benefits have not been levied systemically since Oct. 5, 2015, and that SSI, children’s benefits and lump-sum death benefits are excluded. The notice, CP 91, gives 30 days from its date to make arrangements.

How much does a federal debt take, and how much stays?

The Treasury’s rule for federal debts other than taxes, 31 CFR 285.4, sets the offset from a monthly payment at the lesser of three amounts: the debt with interest and costs, 15 percent of the payment, or the amount by which the payment exceeds $750. The rule applies to Social Security Act benefits other than SSI, and to debts delinquent for more than 120 days.

That $750 floor is the difference between the two agencies. The IRS page says the protection for the first $750 a month applies to non-tax debts and does not apply to tax levies. A retiree with a $1,000 monthly payment and a defaulted student loan would lose at most $150, which is 15 percent. A retiree with a $780 payment would lose $30, the amount above $750.

Is the Education Department taking Social Security right now?

The department has stepped back from collecting on defaulted loans. In a January 2026 announcement, it said it would delay administrative wage garnishment and the Treasury Offset Program while it rolls out repayment changes under the Working Families Tax Cuts Act. Under Secretary Nicholas Kent said the department wants borrowers to resume regular, on-time repayment. The release gave no end date and does not mention Social Security.

The Social Security piece was paused earlier. A department spokeswoman, Ellen Keast, told CBS MoneyWatch in June 2025 that the department had put a pause on any future Social Security offsets, and that it had not offset any Social Security payment for student debt since collections resumed May 5. Neither statement sets a restart date, and a borrower in default can ask the department’s loan servicer where the account stands. The legal authority in the Treasury rule stays on the books either way.

Is a collector’s letter aimed at your Social Security deposit?

A letter from a private collector that mentions a bank freeze or a garnishment is easy to take as a done deal, and anyone who pays out of a benefit deposit to make it stop is giving up money the law keeps out of reach. The federal notices that can take 15 percent are a different thing and have their own deadlines.

The Bank Account & Debt Protection Kit covers the private-collector side of that line. Its 75 pages include the 2-month bank protection rule and the frozen-account response, laid out in the Part 2 section on money collectors cannot touch.

Get the debt protection kit with the 2-month bank rule and frozen-account steps →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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