Arizona, Florida, Nebraska, Ohio and Wisconsin have joined the Federal Trade Commission’s lawsuit against telehealth company Hims & Hers Health, the FTC announced on Nov. 10. The amended complaint alleges the company misled patients about keeping their health information private, shared it with advertising platforms and charged for prescriptions almost immediately after a customer filled out an intake form. The allegations have not been decided by a court.

The FTC says the case is being heard in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, and the Commission voted 2-0 to authorize the amended filing. Utah and California, the latter represented by Los Angeles County Counsel, were already plaintiffs. That brings the number of states on the complaint to seven.

For anyone who has signed up for a prescription plan online, the case raises a plain question: what happened to the health details typed into an intake form, and what was charged afterward. A customer’s own bank statement and online account are where those answers can be found.

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What the five states add to the case

The FTC filed its original complaint in late July 2026 with Utah and California. The new complaint adds the consumer protection laws of Arizona, Florida, Nebraska, Ohio and Wisconsin to the claims under the FTC Act and the Restore Online Shoppers’ Confidence Act, a federal law covering online subscriptions and billing.

The FTC release does not say what relief the plaintiffs are seeking, such as penalties or refunds, and does not give a count of patients involved. It says only that the case will be decided by the court. The Commission files a complaint when it has “reason to believe” a violation is occurring or about to occur, and a complaint is an allegation, not a finding of wrongdoing.

The case has moved in stages. The FTC announced the original complaint on July 29, 2026, and its page on that case was updated on Nov. 10 to point to the new filing. The company is based in San Francisco, which is why the suit sits in the Northern District of California. The agency’s July release also quotes a consumer complaint: “I never gave consent to apply charges before I spoke with a healthcare professional.”

What the complaint says about health information

According to the FTC, Hims shared sensitive information about patients’ medical conditions with Meta, Snap and other third parties while promising privacy. The agency alleges this happened through customer lists sent to advertising platforms and through tracking technologies on the company’s website that transmitted “events.”

The company has said it will fight the claims. A Hims & Hers spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday, “We will vigorously defend ourselves against these follow-on claims, which rely on the same flawed allegations.” The spokesperson was not named in the report.

Two kinds of data movement are described. Customer lists sent to advertising platforms are one. Tracking technology on a website that records what a visitor does and passes those “events” to another company is the other. The FTC says both were used to pass along information about medical conditions, and it alleges that sharing contradicted the company’s promise of patient privacy.

When does the billing start?

The FTC alleges Hims charges for prescriptions almost immediately after a consumer submits an intake form, which it says conflicts with advertising that people can consult a medical provider to find a treatment right for them. In its July release, the FTC said most consumers were subscribed to treatment plans without a provider consultation or a chance to approve them.

Cancellation is the third allegation. Before 2023, the FTC says, most customers could cancel only by contacting customer service. After the company introduced online cancellation that year, the agency alleges the cancel button was hidden behind several steps, and that refill dates were not clearly disclosed, making it hard to cancel before the next billing cycle. Christopher Mufarrige, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, said in July that the case concerns consumers unknowingly locked into recurring subscriptions.

How can subscribers check their own charges?

Nothing in the FTC’s releases tells customers to take a specific step or says that a refund program exists. The practical checks sit in the account. A subscriber can read recent card and bank statements for recurring prescription charges, compare the dates against what they agreed to, and look in the online account for the next refill date and the steps to cancel.

Anyone who spots a charge they did not expect can start with the company’s own billing channel and then with the card issuer or bank, which handles disputes. A person who used a card for the plan can also ask the issuer to set up alerts on new recurring charges. None of that depends on how the lawsuit turns out, and none of it waits for a court.

Would you spot an unexpected subscription charge on your statement?

The FTC alleges patients were charged almost immediately after an intake form and found cancelling hard, so a recurring charge can run for months before anyone notices it. The lawsuit also alleges health details reached advertising platforms, which is a reminder of how much personal information sits behind a single online login.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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