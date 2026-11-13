The clock that decides who absorbs a debit card thief’s later withdrawals starts when the bank sends the statement, not when the customer opens it. Under Regulation E, the federal rule for electronic transfers, a customer who does not report an unauthorized transfer within 60 days of that statement can be held liable for later transfers, but only the ones the bank shows it could have stopped had it been told in time.

When does the 60 days start, and does opening the envelope matter?

The rule at 12 CFR 1005.6(b)(3) says a customer must report an unauthorized transfer that shows up on a periodic statement within 60 days after the bank sends that statement. The CFPB’s official interpretation counts the days from when the statement was sent, and says the customer faces “unlimited liability for all unauthorized transfers made after the 60-day period.” A statement left in a drawer or an unread email still starts the count.

That makes the monthly statement the real deadline for anyone who uses a debit card. The interpretation speaks of 60 calendar days, so the count runs through weekends and holidays. A statement sent Nov. 3, for example, gives until Jan. 2 to report a charge that appears on it. Anyone with a checking account and a debit card has one date to find: the day the bank sent the statement.

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What does a bank have to show before it charges the later thefts?

The 60-day rule does not make a customer automatically liable for everything after day 60. The regulation puts a condition on the bank. It may hold the customer responsible for transfers after the 60 days, and before the customer gives notice, only if it establishes that those transfers would not have occurred had the customer notified it within the 60-day period.

The CFPB’s interpretation shows how the line works with figures. A $200 unauthorized debit that is reported within 60 days of the statement carries no liability in the example. If a $400 transfer then happens on day 61 and the customer reports the first one on day 62, the customer “may be liable for the full $400.” Transfers before the 60 days run out follow the lower caps instead.

The wording puts the showing on the bank. A customer who reports late is not automatically out the full later amount, and the bank has to establish that timely notice would have prevented those specific transfers before it can charge them.

How do the $50 and $500 limits fit in?

Those caps apply when a card is lost or stolen. A customer who tells the bank within two business days of learning of the loss is liable for the lesser of $50 or the amount taken before notice. After two business days, the total can reach $500, under the same section. The CFPB’s consumer page on getting money back after an unauthorized transaction lays out the same tiers in plain language.

Transfers made before the statement is sent, and in the 60 days after it, follow those two tiers. Only transfers after the window closes are open-ended, and only on the bank’s showing. The $50 and $500 limits are the reason a quick report matters even when the statement has not arrived yet.

The interpretation’s own example makes the tiers concrete. A card stolen on Monday, learned of that day and reported Friday, followed by a $100 transfer Tuesday and a $600 transfer Thursday, produces $500 of liability: $50 of the first plus $450 of the second. If the $600 came Tuesday and the $100 Thursday, the maximum would be $150.

What if a hospital stay or a trip delays the report?

The rule has a safety valve. If extenuating circumstances kept the customer from notifying the bank in time, the bank must extend the time limits to a reasonable period. The CFPB’s interpretation gives “extended travel or hospitalization” as examples.

Notice also does not have to reach a particular employee. Under the regulation, notice is given when the customer takes the steps reasonably necessary to provide the bank with the pertinent information, even if no specific employee receives it.

A relative or caregiver can report for the customer, but the interpretation says the bank may require appropriate documentation to establish that the person is acting on the customer’s behalf. That matters for an adult child handling a parent’s accounts, where the statement may go to one household and the report has to come from another.

Spotted a debit charge you never made on last month’s statement?

Sixty days sounds like plenty until a statement goes unopened through a hospital stay or a long trip. The first unauthorized charge on that statement is what starts a clock, and the later charges are the ones a bank may try to leave with the customer.

50 Letters to SSA, IRS, Banks & Insurers includes bank letters for unauthorized transfers, with every letter showing when to send it, where, the deadline and what to enclose. Its 113 pages end with a mailing log, so the date a written notice went out stays on record.

Get the fill-in bank letters for reporting an unauthorized transfer →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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