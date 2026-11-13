A bank that is told about a wrong debit card charge starts a countdown of its own. Federal rules give it 10 business days to figure out whether an error happened, and an extra stretch, up to 45 days, only if it puts the disputed money back in the customer’s account while it keeps looking. The rule is Regulation E, section 1005.11, and it covers debit card and other electronic transfer errors.

How long does the bank have to look into it?

The starting point is the notice. Under 12 CFR 1005.11, the customer’s notice of error is on time if it reaches the bank no later than 60 days after the bank sent the statement showing the problem. From the day the bank receives it, the institution must determine within 10 business days whether an error occurred.

A bank may ask for written confirmation of a phone report. The regulation lets it require that confirmation within 10 business days of the oral notice, so a bank can follow a call to customer service with a request for a letter. The clock for the bank’s investigation runs from the first notice, not from the day the letter arrives.

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What counts as an error, and what must the notice say?

The rule’s list is wider than stolen card numbers. An error includes an unauthorized transfer, an incorrect transfer to or from the account, a transfer left off the statement, a bookkeeping mistake by the bank and the receipt of the wrong amount of cash from a terminal. A request for more information about a transfer is on the list as well.

The notice has to give the customer’s name and account number, though it stays valid without the number if the bank can identify the account another way. It also has to say why the customer believes there is an error, including, to the extent possible, the type, date and amount. Once a bank has fully complied, the rule says it has no further duty if the customer later raises the same error again.

When does the provisional credit have to show up?

The extra time is conditional. If the bank cannot finish in 10 business days, the regulation lets it take up to 45 days from the notice, but it has to provisionally credit the customer’s account for the amount of the alleged error within those first 10 business days. The CFPB’s text of the rule lists the credit as a condition of the longer investigation.

There is one exception. If the bank requires written confirmation of an oral notice and does not receive it within 10 business days, it does not have to post the provisional credit. That is the detail people miss: a customer who reports a charge by phone and never sends the follow-up can end up with no credit while the bank investigates.

Which cases get 20 business days or 90 days?

The word “generally” in the 10-and-45 rule matters. For transfers within 30 days after the account’s first deposit, the regulation substitutes 20 business days for the first period. The 45-day period becomes 90 days for new-account transfers, for transfers not initiated within a state and for point-of-sale debit card transactions.

A card swiped at a store register is a point-of-sale transaction, so a disputed purchase can sit in a longer investigation than a withdrawal at a bank’s own ATM. The CFPB’s consumer page on unauthorized transactions lists the same 10-day, 45-day and 90-day periods.

What does the bank owe the customer when it finishes?

If the bank finds an error, it must correct it within one business day after determining that it occurred. It also has to report the results to the customer within three business days after completing the investigation. A result that no error occurred has to come with a written explanation of the bank’s findings, and the notice must tell the customer they can ask for the documents the bank relied on.

A bank that takes back a provisional credit has to notify the customer. The regulation also requires it to honor third-party payments and preauthorized transfers for five business days after that notification, which gives a customer a short window to move money. People who track the dates of each step, starting with the day they told the bank, can hold it to the numbers in the rule, and a customer who disagrees with a no-error finding can ask for the documents behind it.

Waiting on a bank to sort out a debit card charge?

Ten business days passes quickly when rent or a prescription depends on money that is tied up in a disputed charge. A call that is never put in writing can cost a customer the provisional credit that keeps the account whole while the bank investigates.

50 Letters to SSA, IRS, Banks & Insurers has bank letters for unauthorized transfers and card disputes, each with when to send it, where, the deadline and what to enclose. A mailing log at the back of its 113 pages records the date each written notice went out.

Get the fill-in bank letters that confirm a debit error in writing →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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