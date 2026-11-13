A homeowner whose adjustable-rate mortgage is about to reset has a right to be told in writing, and the timing is set by federal rule. A lender or servicer generally has to send the notice at least 60 days, but no more than 120 days, before the first payment at the new level is due. A first, separate warning comes much earlier.

The rule is part of Regulation Z, the federal Truth in Lending rule, in section 1026.20. Two paragraphs matter to a borrower: (c), the adjustment notice with the 60-to-120-day window, and (d), an initial notice that arrives 210 to 240 days before the first adjusted payment. Between them, a borrower gets two chances to see a bigger bill coming.

The practical question is which of those letters a particular loan will produce, and when. Anyone with an ARM can find the answer in the loan’s own terms and the servicer’s mailing record. The notice has to be delivered or mailed inside the window, the CFPB’s version of the rule says, and grace periods do not count toward it.

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Two letters, two clocks

The first letter, the initial rate adjustment notice, covers the first time a loan’s rate resets. It must come 210 to 240 days before the first adjusted payment is due, as its own document apart from other mailings. If the first adjusted payment falls within the first 210 days after closing, the same disclosures are handed over at closing.

The second letter covers the reset itself. Under paragraph (c), it has to arrive at least 60 and no more than 120 days before the first payment at the adjusted level is due. Every later change that moves the payment gets its own notice. A rate change that leaves the payment where it was does not trigger one under (c), which applies when an adjustment results in a corresponding change to the payment.

When the notice can be as short as 25 days

The 60-day minimum is the general rule, not the only one. According to the CFPB’s text of the rule, ARMs with uniformly scheduled rate adjustments every 60 days or more often get a window of at least 25 but no more than 120 days. So do certain ARMs made before Jan. 10, 2015 whose index figure is taken less than 45 days before the adjustment.

A third case covers a loan whose first adjustment falls within 60 days of closing when the rate disclosed at closing was only an estimate. There the notice is due as soon as practicable, and not less than 25 days before the first adjusted payment. Some loans are exempt altogether: ARMs with terms of one year or less are outside the rule.

What the letter has to say

The paragraph (c) notice must explain that the current rate period is ending and that the rate and payment will change, along with the effective date. It includes a table of the current and new rates, the current and new payments and the due date of the first new payment. The notice also has to lay out how the rate is figured, including the index, the margin and any foregone increases carried over.

The same notice names any limits on how far the rate or payment can move, says how the new payment is determined, and states whether it reduces principal. It also describes the circumstances in which a prepayment penalty can apply. The CFPB’s consumer explanation of ARMs describes the new rate as the index plus a set margin, subject to any caps.

The 210-to-240-day letter carries more. Beyond those items, it gives a telephone number for borrowers who expect trouble paying and lists alternatives to paying the new rate: refinancing, selling the property, modifying the loan or arranging forbearance. It also points to homeownership counselors and state housing finance authorities. When the new rate is not yet known, the letter carries an estimate labeled as one, and says actual figures will follow between two and four months before the payment is due.

What to do with 120 days of warning

The window exists so a household can act before the bill rises. A borrower who sees a higher payment in the table can run it against the monthly budget, ask the servicer about the alternatives the letter lists, and compare a refinance or loan modification against staying put. The CFPB’s ARM page cautions against counting on selling or refinancing before the rate changes.

If a loan has an adjustable rate and no notice has arrived inside the window, the borrower can call the servicer and ask for the notice date in writing. Keeping the letter matters, too, because its table shows the first new payment and its due date, the two figures that drive every other choice. A borrower who is unsure which paragraph applies can ask the servicer whether the loan adjusts on a fixed schedule, what the index and margin are, and when the first adjusted payment falls.

Is an adjustable-rate payment about to rise on your home?

A reset letter shows the new payment and the date it starts, and the 60-to-120-day window is the time to find the money for it. A household that waits until the first higher bill is due has one month to change anything.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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