Every state is getting a share of $10 billion in second-year Rural Health Transformation awards, and none gets less than $100 million. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced the awards on Nov. 9, covering the 2027 federal fiscal year. States have until Sept. 30, 2032, to spend the money or send it back to the U.S. Treasury.

The largest award goes to Texas at $281,976,026, and the smallest to New Jersey at $142,338,224, according to a CMS press release. Alaska, at $272,653,149, and Montana, at $239,740,669, rank near the top, while California is listed at $231,105,823 and Florida at $203,828,071.

For people who live far from a hospital, the awards matter in a practical way: the money is meant to pay for clinics, staff, technology and care models in small towns, and each state decides which projects get funded. Residents will see the effect, if they do, as a new telehealth program, a clinic with more staff or a service that stays in town.

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How the $10 billion is split between the states

The program was created by the Working Families Tax Cuts Act and provides $50 billion over five years, with $10 billion a year from fiscal 2026 through fiscal 2030, according to the CMS fact sheet. Half of each year’s money is split equally among approved states, which is why every award starts at $100 million. The other half is allocated by a workload formula.

That second half draws on the makeup of a state’s rural population and health facilities, the initiatives in its rural health plan and certain state policy actions. CMS says a state’s total can rise, fall or stay similar from one year to the next. The agency says $20 billion has now been awarded, with $30 billion still to come over the final three years.

What the money can pay for

States must put the funds toward at least three approved uses, the CMS fact sheet says. They include prevention and chronic disease management, recruiting and keeping rural health workers, technology-enabled care and health IT, behavioral health and substance use services, and new care and payment models. The Medicaid.gov rural health program page adds that only the 50 states are eligible, not Washington, D.C., or the territories.

CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz said in the announcement that rural Americans have life expectancies three years shorter than their urban peers. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said the president made a historic investment in rural America and that HHS is putting those resources to work in every state.

What states have to prove to keep the money flowing

The awards come with conditions. CMS says the funds cannot replace existing federal money for other programs, and unspent money is subject to redistribution under the law. States must send quarterly and annual reports, and more detailed quarterly reporting begins in November 2026.

Year 2 awards also reflect how states performed in Year 1, a period CMS describes as one of hiring staff, approving project plans, setting up contracts and subawards, buying equipment and launching initiatives. CMS published how much each state had obligated through July 31, 2026, but says that snapshot does not by itself decide a state’s Year 2 award.

CMS describes the program as a cooperative agreement, which means the agency stays substantially involved while states carry out their plans. Funds also have to be obligated within each budget period, and properly obligated money generally stays available through the end of the following fiscal year. The Nov. 9 round covers fiscal 2027, so three more annual rounds of $10 billion each are still ahead under the law.

How can a rural resident follow what their state does with it?

The federal announcement does not list individual clinics or projects. Those choices sit with each state’s rural health transformation plan, and states then pass money on through contracts and subawards to hospitals, clinics and other groups. A resident who wants to know whether a local hospital or clinic is on the list has to look to the state agency running the program.

The Medicaid.gov program page links to CMS press releases on individual state awards and offers a sign-up for program updates. It also lists an email address for questions about the program. Earlier CMS releases it links to include state-level announcements dated Oct. 29 and Oct. 30, among them $87 million for 129 providers in Texas and more than $233 million in California, which show the kind of detail a state’s own announcement can carry. A county health department, a rural hospital’s community affairs office or the state Medicaid agency can usually say which projects have received subawards so far.

The awards go to states, not to patients, and nobody applies for them. What they can change over the next several years is which services are available close to home, from a staffed clinic to a telehealth visit, and how far a patient has to drive.

Wondering what rural health money means for your own costs?

New clinics and telehealth programs can bring care closer, but they leave a retiree’s own bills where they were. The Medicare income surcharge, the tax bill and the cost of staying in the house keep arriving whether or not a state’s rural plan reaches your town.

The Keep-It Starter Bundle puts nine guides in one download, one per money leak, including how to cut Medicare costs by appealing the income surcharge and using the drug cap. It also covers how to cut the tax bill with the senior deduction, RMDs, QCDs and the Roth window.

Get the nine money-leak guides, including Medicare cost cuts →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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