A food stamp household that includes someone 60 or older, or someone who is disabled, can deduct its full shelter costs above half its income, while other households in the 48 states and D.C. are stopped at $769 a month. The cap comes from the federal rule on SNAP income deductions, and the dollar figure is the one the Agriculture Department set for the year that began Oct. 1, 2026. The difference can change a monthly benefit.

The $769 figure appears in the department’s fiscal 2027 cost-of-living memo, dated Aug. 21, 2026, and signed by Sasha Gersten-Paal for Ronald Ward, the acting associate administrator for SNAP. It applies through Sept. 30, 2027. The Food and Nutrition Service’s cost-of-living page, updated Nov. 4, 2026, lists the same $769 for the 48 states and D.C.

How the shelter deduction is calculated

SNAP subtracts several deductions from a household’s income before it sets the monthly benefit. The shelter deduction covers monthly shelter expenses that run over 50 percent of the household’s income after all the other deductions, the federal rule says. The more of the budget rent, mortgage and utilities take up, the larger the deduction can get.

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The cap is where households split. The rule says that if a household does not contain an elderly or disabled member, the deduction cannot exceed the maximum limit set for the area. A household whose shelter costs sit $900 over the half-of-income line gets $769 deducted, or $900 if it has a member who is elderly or disabled.

The same memo sets the other fiscal 2027 numbers that sit beside the shelter cap. The monthly standard deduction in the 48 states and D.C. is $217 for households of one to three people and $229 for a household of four. The maximum monthly allotment for a family of four is $1,023. The shelter deduction is applied after those, so a larger deduction lowers net income and raises the benefit.

The half-of-income line moves with the household’s budget. The lower the income left after the other deductions, the lower that line sits, and the more of the rent or mortgage and utility bills count toward the deduction. That is why the cap bites hardest on households with low incomes and high housing costs, and why the exception for an older or disabled member can be worth more to them than to anyone else.

Who counts as elderly or disabled?

The federal definition in 7 CFR 271.2 starts with age. An elderly or disabled member is anyone 60 years or older. It also reaches people who receive SSI or disability or blindness payments under the Social Security Act, and people who get government disability retirement benefits for a permanent disability.

Several veterans’ categories qualify as well, including a veteran the VA rates as totally disabled and a veteran who needs regular aid and attendance or is permanently housebound. Surviving spouses who need aid and attendance, certain railroad retirement annuitants and people on interim assistance pending SSI are also listed. One qualifying member is enough for the whole household.

Why the cap matters more in some places

The $769 figure is for the 48 states and D.C. The department sets different limits for Alaska, Hawaii, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and its memo puts the Virgin Islands figure at $606. Households in those places should use the number for their own area, since the cap is set by geography as well as by who lives in the home.

The limit is also not fixed from year to year. The rule says the Food and Nutrition Service adjusts the maximum annually, and the fiscal 2027 figure replaced the one in force through September. Households that last checked the cap a year ago, or that read the old amount in an older rule text, may be working from a number that no longer applies.

What counts as a shelter cost?

The federal rule lists the bills that count. They include rent, mortgage payments, condo and association fees, property taxes, state and local assessments, and insurance on the structure itself. Insurance on furniture or personal belongings is left out, and so are one-time deposits.

Utilities count too, covering heating fuel, cooling, electricity, water, sewerage and trash collection. A state may let households use a standard utility allowance in place of actual bills. At certification, recertification and a move, the rule says the household may choose between the standard and verified actual costs unless the state has made the standard mandatory.

For a household with an elderly or disabled member, those choices matter more because nothing stops the deduction at $769. The state SNAP office, not the federal agency, decides what a particular household may deduct, and each state runs its own process. Anyone in a household with a member 60 or older should make sure the agency has that person’s age and every housing bill on file.

Is every rent, mortgage and utility bill on your SNAP renewal?

A household with a member 60 or older that leaves housing costs off a renewal is treated as though it has less shelter expense, and with no cap, every missing dollar counts. A renewal date missed outright can end the benefit.

The SNAP & Medicaid Renewal Organizer is a 20-page guide with 51 state packs, a renewal document checklist and a renewal and reporting calendar. Part 3 covers the senior rules most people miss, and the checklist lists the documents to bring for the shelter costs.

Get the state pack and renewal checklist for reporting shelter costs →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

The post Food stamp households with a member 60 or older or disabled can deduct shelter costs with no cap, while other households in the 48 states and D.C. are held to a $769 limit appeared first on The Financial Wire.