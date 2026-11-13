Social Security could have paid full benefits until 2059, rather than facing cuts in 2034, if the share of the economy subject to payroll tax had not shrunk, according to new research from AARP. The finding comes from a report by Rich Johnson of the AARP Public Policy Institute, published Nov. 10, 2026. It is AARP’s estimate of a scenario that did not happen, not a change to any benefit.

Johnson, AARP’s vice president of financial security, says the program’s money problems come in large part from the economy changing while the way Social Security raises revenue did not. In AARP’s announcement, he put it this way: “Social Security’s finances have weakened in large part because the economy has changed while its revenue system has not.”

What AARP says went wrong with the revenue

The report says the share of the economy subject to Social Security’s payroll tax fell from 41% of gross domestic product in 1984 to 34% in 2025. AARP says the share is expected to stay near 34% for decades. Had it held at 41%, the report estimates Social Security would have collected an additional $10.8 trillion between 1984 and 2034.

That extra revenue, AARP says, would have funded full benefits until 2059, 25 years longer than the trustees now project. The Social Security trustees put the combined retirement and disability trust funds’ depletion in 2034, after which AARP says the program could pay about 80% of promised benefits.

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What the trustees’ own numbers say

The 2026 Trustees Report summary puts the combined funds’ depletion in the third quarter of 2034, unchanged from last year, with income covering 83% of scheduled benefits at that point. The retirement fund alone, the Old-Age and Survivors Insurance trust fund, runs short sooner. The trustees project its depletion in the fourth quarter of 2032, one quarter earlier than in the 2025 report, with income covering 78% of scheduled benefits.

The trustees’ 75-year shortfall is 4.55% of taxable payroll for the retirement fund and 4.42% for the combined funds. The report is signed by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, the managing trustee, along with the secretaries of health and human services and labor and Social Security Commissioner Frank Bisignano. The two public trustee seats have been vacant since July 2015, the summary says.

In dollar terms, the trustees’ percentages mean a gap of 22 percentage points for the retirement fund in 2032 and 17 points for the combined funds in 2034, measured against scheduled benefits. Those are projections of what incoming payroll taxes and other income would cover once the trust fund balances are used up, not a schedule of cuts that anyone has enacted.

Why AARP blames the economy, not only demographics

The usual explanation for Social Security’s shortfall is an aging population, with more retirees per worker. Johnson’s report points to a second cause, saying changing income patterns are a main driver of the problem. In AARP’s account, more of the economy’s income now flows in forms the payroll tax does not reach, so revenue has not kept pace with the size of the economy.

The report says the analysis draws on Social Security Administration and Bureau of Economic Analysis data. It lists two ways to move revenue closer to historical levels: raising or lifting the payroll tax cap so high earners pay on more of their income, and taxing some investment income for high earners. AARP says both would spare lower- and middle-income workers.

The payroll tax cap sits at the center

Social Security’s payroll tax applies only up to a cap. The Social Security Administration’s 2027 fact sheet sets the taxable maximum at $184,500 for 2026 and $192,300 for 2027, and says the Social Security portion of the tax stays at 6.2% of earnings up to that limit for employees. Earnings above the cap are not taxed for Social Security.

Johnson says policymakers could consider raising or eliminating the cap and applying targeted contributions to certain capital or business income. “Strengthening Social Security does not require recreating the economy of 1983,” he said, adding that it means updating the financing to reflect how Americans receive income today. AARP’s report argues such changes would spare lower- and middle-income workers.

Nothing changes in anyone’s check today

The AARP research does not alter a benefit. The 2027 cost-of-living adjustment is 3.6%, the Social Security Administration says, and current checks keep arriving at the scheduled amount. The cuts in the trustees’ projections would take effect only if Congress does not act before the funds run short, and Congress has made no change to the schedule.

AARP says its polling found 80% of all voters and 90% of older voters call it very or extremely important for Congress to protect Social Security from cuts. Johnson said Congress should explore every option to avoid benefit cuts. For people near retirement, the date that matters most is the trustees’ 2032 or 2034 projection, depending on which fund is measured.

Is your Social Security income ready for a 2032-to-2034 debate?

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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