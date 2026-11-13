Medicare’s freeze on new hospice and home health agencies has been extended by six months, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced Nov. 12. The agency said the move follows an October operation in California that ended in 145 provider revocations tied to more than $703 million in Medicare and Medicaid payments. The pause applies nationwide and, according to the CMS announcement, covers new enrollment applications and certain changes in majority ownership.

CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz said in the release that “fraud in hospice and home health persists and our work isn’t finished.” The freeze does not touch agencies that are already enrolled. CMS says the extension does not affect existing Medicare enrollments or stop enrolled providers from delivering services, so patients who already have a hospice or home health agency are not affected.

What the freeze stops, and what it leaves alone

The original moratorium began May 13, 2026, and the extension adds six months. CMS did not give an end date in its announcement. The agency made one change from the May version: currently enrolled hospices and home health agencies can now add new practice locations within their existing enrollment.

For families, the practical effect is on who can open for business. A new agency cannot enroll in Medicare while the freeze lasts, and a sale that changes majority ownership of an existing one can trigger the same restriction. That narrows the field of agencies that can bill Medicare for the care a patient is likely to be offered.

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How the first freeze worked in practice

A summary of the May freeze from the law firm that published it on JD Supra says it covers every state, territory and the District of Columbia. It bars new home health agencies and hospices, plus home health branches and practice locations, unless Medicare’s contractor received the application before May 13, 2026. The firm says moratoria of this kind run in six-month steps, which matches CMS’s decision to extend.

That summary adds that a hospice sold within 36 months is treated as a new enrollment and can be blocked, that the decision is not open to court review, and that a denied provider can appeal only to argue the freeze does not apply to it. Nothing in CMS’s own announcement of the extension contradicts that account.

What did the California operation find?

CMS says the 145 revocations came from a two-day site-visit effort in California in October that targeted home health agencies and hospices. The agency ties those revocations to more than $703 million in Medicare and Medicaid payments. It did not say in the release how much of that money, if any, will be recovered.

The original freeze came with a different set of numbers. Healthcare Finance News reported that CMS had suspended payments to 773 hospices and 23 home health agencies suspected of fraud in Los Angeles, representing $70 million in suspended funds. Dr. Oz said at the time, “Today we’re shutting the door on fraud.”

The same report says the first pause was part of Vice President JD Vance’s Anti-Fraud Task Force efforts, and that CMS planned targeted investigations, data analytics and faster removal of suspected providers while it lasted. CMS called hospices and home health agencies a key source of fraudulent billing. The October revocations in California are the latest result the agency has pointed to.

New rules reach back to the date of the violation

The release also points to the CY 2027 Home Health Prospective Payment System final rule. Under it, revocations apply retroactively to the date of noncompliance, which lets CMS recover payments made after that date. Hospices and home health agencies must re-enroll after certain majority-ownership changes.

The rule adds grounds for denying or revoking enrollment when a license, a Medicaid enrollment or another federal program status has been suspended or revoked for a provider, an owner or a managing employee. CMS says it is also targeting clusters of providers in small geographic areas, and medical directors or administrators who oversee several hospices or work too far away to do the job.

Where a family can report a problem

CMS directs readers who want to learn about fraud prevention to its fraud page, which links to the HHS Office of Inspector General’s hotline for reporting fraud and to Medicare.gov’s reporting page. The OIG page takes complaints about fraud, waste and abuse in Medicare, Medicaid and other HHS programs through an online form. The CMS page was last updated Nov. 10, 2026, two days before the extension was announced, and it carries no separate phone number for tips.

The freeze targets providers, not patients, and nothing in the CMS announcement asks families to change a plan of care. Anyone arranging hospice or home health care for a parent can still ask an agency for its Medicare enrollment details before signing, and can report a billing for services never received through the channels above.

Arranging hospice or home health care for a parent?

CMS is going after agencies that billed Medicare for care that was not what it seemed, but the agency’s freeze does not lock a family’s own accounts. A caregiver handling a parent’s paperwork, calls and bank logins is exposed in a way no enrollment rule covers.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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