People who take the standard deduction can write off up to $1,000 in charity gifts on their 2026 return, or $2,000 for married couples filing jointly, but only if the gifts are cash. The IRS said in a Nov. 10 reminder, IR-2026-135, that donated clothing and other goods do not count. Neither does money put into a donor-advised fund.

The deduction comes from the law President Donald Trump signed on July 4, 2025, which the IRS now calls the Working Families Tax Cuts. Its charitable provision, Section 70424, begins with tax year 2026 and has no end date. Gifts made this year are claimed on the return filed in early 2027.

For anyone planning year-end giving, the line between what counts and what does not now decides how the gift gets made. A bag of winter coats dropped at a thrift store is a generous act that earns no deduction for a non-itemizer. A check or card payment to the same charity can.

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Which gifts count and which do not

The IRS says only cash contributions to qualified charitable organizations qualify, and only for taxpayers who do not itemize. Noncash gifts are excluded, and so are cash gifts to supporting organizations and cash gifts that set up or add to a donor-advised fund. The IRS’s Publication 6196, written for non-itemizers, says donations to donor-advised funds generally do not qualify.

A donor-advised fund is an account at a sponsoring organization that holds a gift until the donor recommends where it goes. The charity-bound money that sits in that account for years still does not count for this deduction, even though the donor may feel the giving is done. Someone who wants the deduction can send the cash straight to the charity that will use it.

How big is the write-off, and who gets it?

The cap is $1,000 for an individual and $2,000 for a married couple filing jointly, according to the IRS. Frank J. Bisignano, the IRS’s chief executive officer, said the law makes permanent a provision that lets taxpayers take a deduction whether they itemize or not.

The deduction lowers taxable income by the amount given, so a couple who give $2,000 in cash and claim the full amount remove $2,000 from the income their tax is figured on. The IRS says additional eligibility requirements and limits may apply, and prior-year carryovers do not qualify. Gifts above the cap simply earn nothing extra for a non-itemizer.

Giving more than $1,000, or giving in more than one way

The IRS describes the limit as up to $1,000 in qualifying cash contributions, or up to $2,000 for a joint return, so the cap works across a whole year of giving. A person who sends $400 to a food bank and $900 to a church has given $1,300 in cash and is looking at a $1,000 deduction. The extra $300 is still a gift, but it earns nothing more on that return.

Mixed gifts get split. Someone who drops off two bags of clothes and also writes a $150 check to the same charity can count the check and not the clothes, because the IRS says noncash contributions are excluded. The deduction is also claimed only by people who do not itemize, including those who take the standard deduction, so it does not stack with an itemized return.

Is the charity one that qualifies?

Only gifts to qualified charitable organizations count. Publication 6196 points to the IRS Tax Exempt Organization Search tool, where the Pub. 78 data lists a deductibility code for each group. Codes such as 50% (60% for cash), PC, POF or FED generally indicate that a gift is eligible, while other codes can carry extra rules.

A charity missing from the search results may still be deductible, the IRS says, because certain churches, government organizations and groups covered by a group exemption may not be listed on their own. Anyone unsure can ask the charity for its status before the gift is made, not after.

What records to keep for a cash gift

The IRS says to keep receipts, canceled checks, bank records or written communications from the charity. Those records should show the charity’s name, the date of the gift and the amount. Additional documentation may be required depending on how much is given.

Small cash gifts are where records go missing. Coins dropped in a collection bucket leave no bank trail, and a handful of $20 gifts over the year can add up to the full $1,000 with nothing behind any of them. A running list kept as the year goes, matched to a card statement or acknowledgment letter, is what answers a later question from the IRS.

The timing is simple to state. Cash has to be given in 2026 to count on this return, which means a check mailed or a card payment made by Dec. 31, 2026. Mailing a check on the last day carries its own risk, so earlier in December is safer.

Giving to charity before Dec. 31 and taking the standard deduction?

Cash gifts made by Dec. 31 and backed by a receipt or bank record can lower the 2026 tax bill, while a gift of goods or money sent to a donor-advised fund earns nothing for a non-itemizer. Anyone age 70½ or older with an IRA has another way to give that does not depend on the $1,000 cap.

Give From Your IRA (QCDs) walks through checking that you can give from an IRA, including the age and which accounts work, and letting the gift cover your required minimum distribution, the withdrawal you must take anyway. Its 13 pages include a giving log and a request letter for your IRA company, plus a worked example of the 8 moves.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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