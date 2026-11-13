A Treasury Department watchdog says the IRS accepted more than 470,000 tax returns for 2025 that claimed questionable car loan interest deductions, adding up to about $977 million. The Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, known as TIGTA, estimates the tax effect at roughly $122 million. The IRS has agreed to plan compliance checks on those claims by Dec. 21, 2026.

The findings come from a TIGTA audit report dated Oct. 15, 2026, titled “Implementation of Select Provisions of the Working Families Tax Cuts Act.” It was signed by Deputy Inspector General for Audit Diana M. Tengesdal and addressed to the IRS commissioner. The audit looked at four new deductions: tips, overtime, the senior deduction and car loan interest.

Anyone who took the car loan interest deduction on a 2025 return, or plans to claim it on a 2026 return, has a reason to look at the loan paperwork now. The deductions were allowed as filed, but the IRS has said it will build a way to review them after the fact, and the rules for a qualifying vehicle are specific.

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How 473,361 questionable returns got through

TIGTA counted 473,361 electronically filed 2025 returns with questionable car loan interest claims, in three groups. They held about $39.4 million, $86.5 million and $851 million in deductions, for a total near $976.8 million. TIGTA put the tax effect at about $122.4 million, using an effective tax rate of roughly 12.53%.

The auditors say the problem began at processing. The IRS did not have a working check that matched the vehicle identification number, or VIN, on a return against vehicle data, so returns with a missing or invalid VIN could still pass the electronic filing system’s business rules. TIGTA also said the IRS did not put a rule in place in time to reject certain returns.

Why the IRS can’t simply send correction notices

Once a return is accepted, the agency can generally fix it only through “math error” authority or a later examination. The IRS told TIGTA that math error authority under Section 6213(g)(2)(D) of the tax code cannot be used for these eligibility questions. The report contrasts that with the clean vehicle credit, where Congress gave the IRS that power.

As of August 2026, TIGTA found, the IRS had no defined plan for reviewing 2025 returns that claimed any of the new deductions after processing. The auditors wrote that this raises the risk of improper claims going undetected or uncorrected. No broad adjustments or taxpayer notices had been reported for these returns when the audit ended.

What the IRS agreed to do, and what it disputed

TIGTA made four recommendations. The IRS agreed to the one on compliance: the commissioner of the agency’s Small Business/Self-Employed division is to develop a post-processing compliance approach for tax year 2025 and later, with an implementation date of Dec. 21, 2026. The report does not say what the checks will look like or which returns they will reach.

The IRS disagreed with two recommendations about adding filing rules to reject car loan claims with missing or invalid data. It said it corrected its filing system on Feb. 22, 2026, and released a new schema package on Aug. 13, 2026. It also disputed the $122.4 million figure, saying the estimate assumes every deduction was improper and ignores voluntary corrections. TIGTA answered that the number is potential revenue, not a finding that every claim was wrong.

What a car loan interest deduction has to show

The deduction is claimed on Schedule 1-A, a form attached to the Form 1040 and first used for 2025 returns. According to the IRS, the car loan interest deduction tops out at $10,000 and begins to shrink when income passes $100,000, or $200,000 on a joint return.

The vehicle must be new, with final assembly in the United States, and bought mainly for personal use. TIGTA’s report adds that the loan must have been taken out after Dec. 31, 2024, originate with the taxpayer and be secured by a first lien on the car. The VIN has to be written on the return for every year the deduction is claimed. Used vehicles do not qualify.

A buyer’s file should hold the loan agreement, the lender’s year-end interest statement and the purchase paperwork showing where the car was assembled. Those papers are what answer a question from the IRS if one arrives. Accounting Today, which covered the audit on Oct. 20, also reported that the IRS disputed parts of the findings.

Where the senior deduction fits

The same audit covers the deduction for people 65 and older, which sits on the same Schedule 1-A. For 2025 through 2028 it is worth up to $6,000 per qualifying person, or $12,000 for a couple where both qualify. Retirees who claimed it alongside a car loan deduction are filing the same form, with the same record-keeping habits to keep up.

Does your car loan interest deduction have the paperwork behind it?

The IRS has until Dec. 21 to set up a plan for reviewing 2025 returns after they were accepted, and a deduction with a missing VIN or a used car behind it is the kind of claim that review could reach. A retiree who also took the senior deduction on the same Schedule 1-A has more than one line to back up.

Cut Your Retirement Tax Bill: 12 Moves covers the $6,000 senior deduction ($12,000 for a couple) for 2025 through 2028 and puts the 2026 numbers on one page. Its 14 pages open with a 60-second scan, and each of the 12 moves names the form to use, including Schedule 1-A.

Get the guide to the senior deduction and the 2026 tax numbers →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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