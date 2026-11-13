A lender can freeze a home equity line of credit, or cut its limit, only for reasons listed in federal Truth in Lending rules, and a significant drop in the home’s value is one of them. The list sits in Regulation Z, section 1026.40(f)(3)(vi), which governs home equity lines secured by a dwelling. A freeze that fits none of the listed reasons is not allowed, whatever the line’s contract says.

The regulation names six situations. The value of the home falls significantly below its appraised value. The lender reasonably believes a material change in the borrower’s finances will leave the borrower unable to repay. The borrower defaults on a material obligation in the agreement. Government action stops the lender from charging the agreed interest rate. Government action hurts the lender’s lien priority so that its security falls below 120 percent of the credit line. The lender’s regulator notifies it that continued advances are an unsafe and unsound practice.

What counts as a significant drop in value?

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s official interpretation of the rule puts a number on it. If the gap between the credit limit and the available equity shrinks by fifty percent, that is a significant decline. In the CFPB’s example, a $100,000 home with a $50,000 first mortgage and a $30,000 line leaves $20,000 of cushion, so a $10,000 drop in value is enough to suspend or reduce the line.

The same comment says the lender does not have to order an appraisal before suspending credit. A small dip in prices is not supposed to be enough. The CFPB says a freeze based on an insignificant decline in property value is not allowed, because the rule permits that response only for a significant one.

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When a change in finances is the stated reason

A lender that points to a change in the borrower’s finances has to clear two conditions, according to the CFPB’s commentary. There must be a material change, such as a significant decrease in income. The lender must also reasonably believe the borrower will be unable to meet the plan’s payments.

The lender does not need specific evidence such as missed payments on other debts, the comment says. A retiree whose income drops after a spouse’s death, or a borrower laid off from a job, fits the pattern the rule describes. Reasonable belief is a lower bar than proof, which is why the stated reason in the lender’s letter is worth reading closely.

What the lender owes the borrower in writing

Under section 1026.9(c)(1)(iii), a lender that freezes a line or reduces its limit must mail or deliver written notice no later than three business days after the action. The notice must state the specific reasons for it. If the borrower has to ask for credit privileges to be restored, the notice has to say so.

That notice is the borrower’s first piece of evidence. A reason that does not match one of the listed situations, or a notice that arrives weeks late, gives the borrower something to raise with the lender and, if needed, with the CFPB. The regulation also bars a lender from raising the margin in response to a financial change, the CFPB’s commentary says, because the permitted response is a freeze or a lower limit.

When does the line have to come back?

The commentary says that when the circumstance that justified the action ceases to exist, credit privileges must be reinstated. Lenders are responsible for restoring them as soon as reasonably possible. A lender can instead put the duty on the borrower, by giving the notice described above, and must then investigate promptly once the borrower asks.

The lender may charge for credit reports and appraisals used to check whether the freeze condition still exists, the CFPB says, and those fees do not have to be disclosed up front. A borrower whose home value recovers, or whose income returns, should ask in writing and keep the reply.

The government-action grounds and the contract

Three of the six grounds involve a regulator or a law rather than the borrower. One lets a lender stop advances when government action bars it from charging the agreed rate. Another applies when government action hurts the priority of its lien on the home, so that the value of its security falls below 120 percent of the credit line. The last covers a notice from the lender’s regulatory agency that continued advances would be unsafe and unsound.

A contract cannot add its own triggers. The CFPB’s commentary says a lender may not write in a term that treats a triggering event differently from the regulation. The rule also allows a change to the plan’s terms when the borrower agrees to it in writing at that time, so a borrower who is asked to sign something after a freeze should read it as a new agreement, not a formality.

Got a home equity line the bank could freeze?

A freeze can arrive when a borrower is counting on the line, and the listed reasons give the lender room, especially when home values slip or income falls. The reader holding a HELOC is left to work out what else the house can fund if the line shuts.

Cut Your House Costs is an 11-page guide with home equity options compared, from a HELOC to a reverse mortgage, in a side-by-side section. It also includes a home-cost audit worksheet and a lower home insurance bill by shopping and asking for every discount.

Get the guide that compares home equity options before a HELOC freeze →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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