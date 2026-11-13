The IRS has generally stopped issuing paper refund checks to individual taxpayers, a change that followed President Trump’s Executive Order 14247 and took hold after Sept. 30, 2025. The agency’s questions and answers on the order tell taxpayers to make sure their direct deposit details are current when they file. For anyone filing a 2026 return, that bank information now decides how and when a refund arrives.

The order, titled “Modernizing Payments To and From America’s Bank Account,” was signed March 25, 2025, according to the IRS. Treasury’s Bureau of the Fiscal Service says paper checks are more than 16 times more likely to be lost, stolen, altered or delayed than electronic payments, a figure it attributes to Chief Disbursing Officer Linda Chero.

Which refunds still come as a paper check?

The IRS says the stop is a general one, not a ban with no exceptions. Certified payments in limited circumstances, a small number of checks where no alternative exists, hardship cases and legal or procedural requirements can still produce paper. Refunds owed to people who have died are also treated separately, and the IRS says it will issue guidance on those later.

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The largest exception is the one a taxpayer can trigger without meaning to. A return that arrives without banking information is still accepted, the IRS says, since direct deposit is voluntary, but the refund may take longer. The agency then writes to the last-known address, and that letter is where a paper check can still come back into the picture.

What happens when the bank details are missing or wrong?

If banking information is missing, or a bank rejects the deposit, the IRS mails a letter and the taxpayer receives a CP53E notice asking for a response within 30 days. The reply can go through the IRS individual online account. The agency says it does not take direct deposit information by phone or in person, and it will not call or text taxpayers to ask for it.

Once the information is in, the IRS says the refund is released right away, by direct deposit or paper check. A taxpayer who does not answer, with nothing else holding up the return, gets a paper check after six weeks. A mistake in a routing or account number can therefore add weeks to a refund that would otherwise have been quick.

Getting the account details right before filing

The IRS direct deposit page, last reviewed May 18, 2026, says the account must be at a U.S. bank and in the taxpayer’s name, a spouse’s name, or both on a joint account. A refund can be split across up to three accounts, but no more than three electronic refunds can go into a single account or prepaid card. Past that limit, the IRS sends a notice and a paper refund.

Routing and account numbers go into the tax software or to the preparer, and the IRS says to double-check them before filing. Prepaid cards and mobile apps can carry account and routing numbers that differ from the number printed on the card, so the issuer should confirm them. If a bank rejects or returns the money, the IRS says it generally mails a paper check to the last known address.

What about people without a bank account?

The IRS tells individual taxpayers to consider opening a low- or no-cost bank or credit union account, and it says alternatives such as certain mobile apps and prepaid debit cards will be available. It is working with Treasury, the FDIC, the National Credit Union Administration and U.S. Bank on resources for free or low-cost accounts. Listings of those accounts are at FDIC GetBanked and MyCreditUnion.gov.

Treasury’s page says people with no account can find resources at FDIC.gov/GetBanked or MyCreditUnion.gov. The Fiscal Service also runs an Electronic Payment Solution Center at 800-967-6857, weekdays 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern, for federal benefit payments. A refund moves faster once a return is filed with bank details, and the IRS refund page says an e-filed return typically takes about three weeks.

The Where’s My Refund tool shows status 24 hours after a current-year return is e-filed, the IRS says, and needs the exact refund amount, the Social Security or taxpayer identification number, the filing status and the tax year. Anyone who sees no movement past the usual window, or who gets a CP53E letter, is dealing with a banking-information problem rather than an audit.

The order reaches payments to the IRS as well as refunds. The Q&A says checks and money orders are still accepted from individuals for now, while EFTPS.gov closed to new individual enrollments on Oct. 17, 2025, and individuals must move off it later in 2026. The IRS lists its online account, Direct Pay, debit or credit cards and digital wallets as alternatives, with some fees.

Does the IRS have your correct bank details for the 2026 refund?

A routing number typed wrong, or a CP53E letter that sits unanswered past 30 days, can turn a three-week refund into a six-week wait for a paper check. The IRS says it will not phone or text for the details, so the mailed letter is the only prompt.

The IRS Refund Recovery Kit is a 20-page guide that includes a notice decoder and a refund status tracker spreadsheet. Part 2 covers the paper-check phase-out, and Part 4 walks through why a refund stalls and what each IRS letter is asking for.

Get the notice decoder and refund tracker for a stalled 2026 refund →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

The post The IRS stopped most paper refund checks under Trump’s executive order, so taxpayers should make sure their direct deposit details are current when they file 2026 returns appeared first on The Financial Wire.