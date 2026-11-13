A person who gets Supplemental Security Income and gives Social Security a statement that is false or misleading can lose cash payments for six straight months for a first penalty, then 12 months for a second and 24 months for a third or later. The penalty is spelled out in 20 CFR 416.1340, and it applies when the person knew or should have known the statement was untrue. An honest mistake is a different matter from a knowing one.

The rule comes from Section 1129A of the Social Security Act, which the agency publishes in full. It lets the Commissioner of Social Security stop payments for each month of the penalty period. For SSI recipients, who live on a monthly check that is already small, six months without it is a long stretch.

The question for anyone on SSI is where the line sits between a mistake on a form and a statement the agency treats as knowing. The regulation covers more than a lie. It also reaches a person who leaves out a fact they knew or should have known was material, when the omission makes what they told the agency misleading.

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What counts as a false or misleading statement?

The regulation names three situations. The first is making, or causing someone else to make, a false or misleading statement of a material fact that is used to decide benefits, when the person knew or should have known it was false. The second is making such a statement with “knowing disregard for the truth.” The third is leaving out or withholding a material fact that makes a statement misleading.

The agency’s operating manual, the Program Operations Manual System, defines material information as any fact the Commissioner may consider in deciding eligibility or the payment amount. Signed forms and applications count as statements. The manual says no dollar threshold applies. Applicants, beneficiaries, recipients and representative payees can all be penalized, while institutional and organizational payees are not, and a false statement alone is not enough without a finding that the person acted knowingly.

How long does each penalty last?

The regulation sets the length by how many times a person has been penalized: six consecutive months the first time, 12 the second, 24 the third or any time after. The months run continuously, even if the person would have received payments only on and off, and penalties do not run at the same time. A second penalty starts after the first ends.

The start date depends on appeals. Without a request for reconsideration, the penalty begins no earlier than the first day of the second month after the deadline to ask for one passes. If reconsideration upholds it, it begins no earlier than the first day of the second month after the notice of that decision. The operating manual adds that the period ends early only if the person dies.

What does the penalty take, and what does it leave?

The penalty ends eligibility for SSI cash benefits, including state supplementary payments, and stops any Social Security retirement, survivor or disability benefits the person would otherwise get. It does not touch Medicare or Medicaid, and it does not cut benefits paid to another person on the same record. A spouse still receives the couple rate, one half of it per person.

The operating manual says recovery of a prior overpayment is held back until the penalty period ends if the recovery months fall inside it. It also says a representative payee can be penalized on the payee’s own record for a knowing false statement, and the person they serve is penalized only if that person knowingly caused it.

The calendar works differently for the two programs. The manual notes that Title II benefits are paid the month after they are due, while SSI is paid in the month due, so the checks that stop are not the same even though the penalty period is. Award letters carry a warning about possible penalties, and the manual says interviewers explain them before a claimant signs an application.

Who decides, and what can a person do about it?

Social Security has to find that the person acted knowingly, and the regulation requires the decision to rest on evidence and reasonable inferences, not speculation or suspicion. The finding has to be documented, and field office staff are to release the notice within 14 days, according to the manual. The agency must consider the person’s physical, mental, educational or language limitations and the likely effect of the statement on benefits.

The manual says the agency’s Office of the Inspector General reviews every case for possible fraud before a penalty is imposed. A person can ask for reconsideration under 20 CFR 416.1407 and present the case, including at a face-to-face conference. Further review runs through an administrative law judge hearing, the Appeals Council and federal court.

Can you show where every income and resource number you gave Social Security came from?

A penalty of six, 12 or 24 months starts with a statement the agency says the person knew or should have known was wrong, and an omitted fact counts too. SSI recipients report income, savings and living arrangements over and over, so one careless form can carry the cost.

The SSI & Disability Action Kit includes the 2026 SSI income and resource limits, review and reporting steps, and an income and resource organizer for keeping the numbers in one place. Its section on what counts against you is built for the questions a redetermination asks.

Get the SSI kit with review and reporting steps and an income and resource organizer →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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