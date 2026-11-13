The IRS says people who have never filed a federal tax return, or who are making a payment on their first one, cannot use Direct Pay, its free online tool for paying taxes straight from a bank account. The limit sits in the Direct Pay help page, which the agency last updated Sept. 21, 2026. For those taxpayers the money has to move another way.

The reason is how the tool proves who is paying. Direct Pay checks each user against a federal return the person has already filed, so someone with no return on record has nothing for it to match. The IRS help page says that for individuals, Direct Pay uses personal information from a prior-year tax return of the taxpayer’s choice, and each payment still requires a name, address and Social Security number.

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What does Direct Pay check, and how far back does it look?

According to the IRS, the tool re-verifies a user every time they reenter it after closing the session. A prior return can be used from as far back as five or six years, depending on the time of year. The main Direct Pay page goes a step further and tells people who have never filed, or have not filed in more than six years, to pay another way.

That second group matters for anyone who stepped away from filing, such as a retiree whose income once fell below the filing threshold and who now has a balance due. The tool is free and needs no sign-in, which is why it is the default for most people, but it only works for taxpayers the IRS can already match to a return.

Where first-time payers can go instead

The IRS lists several routes on its payments page, last reviewed Oct. 13, 2026. A payment from a bank account can also be made through an IRS online account, which is free and lets the taxpayer save the account details to a profile. Cash, a check or money order, and a same-day wire are all accepted for tax payments, though the page says fees may apply to a wire.

A debit or credit card works for most payments, with fees. The IRS’s card payment page, updated Oct. 22, 2026, lists two approved processors. Pay1040 charges a flat $2.15 on a debit card and 1.75% on a credit card, with a $2.50 minimum. ACI Payments charges $2.10 on debit and 1.85% on credit, with the same $2.50 minimum.

The online account route in more detail

The IRS individual online account, last updated Oct. 26, 2026, lets a user pay from a bank account the same day or schedule a payment up to 365 days ahead. It also shows up to five years of payment history, including estimated tax payments, and lets a user cancel a scheduled payment before its date. New users should have photo identification ready, the IRS says.

The same account is where an individual can set up a payment plan if the balance cannot be paid at once. The IRS says users can look at the options, apply for a new plan, change an existing one, or set up a plan for the amount they expect to owe in the current tax year. Businesses, the payments page says, call 800-829-4933 for a plan.

Estimated payments and first returns are different problems

Direct Pay covers balance-due and estimated-tax payments for individuals, the IRS says, and the help page’s restriction names two situations: no return ever filed, and a payment on a first return. A person who has filed before but pays through a business account faces different checks, since Direct Pay verifies a business against the name and employer identification number on file.

The IRS says its estimated tax rules split the year into four payment periods, each with its own due date, and a payment sent by mail counts on the date of its U.S. postmark. Taxpayers who expect to owe on a first return should settle on a payment route ahead of the due date, since the postmark rule applies only to payments sent by mail.

The restriction is narrow. It does not bar anyone from paying the IRS; it bars one tool, and the agency’s own payments page still lists bank-account, card, cash, check, money order and wire options for every kind of tax payment. A first-time filer who owes money is not shut out of paying, only steered toward a route that does not depend on a past return. Anyone unsure which route fits can start at the payments page and work down the list.

Direct Pay is also not built for very large payments. The IRS says business payments through it cannot exceed $10 million, and larger amounts go through the Electronic Federal Tax Payment System or a same-day wire. Most individuals will never approach that limit, but the rule shows how the tool is meant to be used: routine payments by people the IRS already knows.

Never filed, and unsure whether a refund is still within reach?

Staying out of Direct Pay is a small problem next to the larger one for people who never filed: a return that was never sent can leave a refund unclaimed, and refund claims run against a deadline. The payment route is the lesser question when the filing itself is missing.

The IRS Refund Recovery Kit is a 20-page guide that includes the 3-year refund deadline for people who never filed, plus a notice decoder and a refund status tracker spreadsheet. The kit does not file anything for the reader. It lays out the steps in order, including the refund-trace steps built around Form 3911.

Get the 3-year refund deadline and the refund tracker for unfiled returns →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

The post The IRS says people who have never filed a federal tax return, or are paying on their first one, cannot use Direct Pay, its free online payment tool appeared first on The Financial Wire.