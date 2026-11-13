Social Security beneficiaries can change the bank account their check lands in without going to an office. The agency’s identity-proofing page says the change can be made online through a my Social Security account, or by phone at 1-800-772-1213 with a one-time security code generated in that account. Anyone who can do neither has to go to a Social Security office.

The phone option began April 28, 2025. Before calling, a beneficiary signs in to or creates a my Social Security account and gets the code at ssa.gov/PIN, then reads it to the representative. The agency calls the online route the easiest and most secure, and says using the account to prove identity means no office trip is needed.

The rules matter to anyone switching banks, opening a new account after a death or a divorce, or helping a parent who does not use a computer. A deposit change is the one request that can send a whole monthly check somewhere else, which is why Social Security asks for proof of identity before it makes one.

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Why does Social Security ask for a code at all?

The checks were tightened in the spring of 2025 as part of a broader identity push. In a March 18, 2025 announcement, Lee Dudek, Acting Commissioner of Social Security, said that “for far too long, the agency has used antiquated methods for proving identity.” The stricter steps began March 31, 2025, after a two-week transition.

The release says the goal was to protect records and payments from fraud, and that SSA planned to use Treasury’s Account Verification Service, an instant bank-verification tool, on direct deposit change requests. The code in a my Social Security account is the phone-side version of the same idea: only someone who can sign in to the account can produce it.

The release says identity has to be verified before any transaction begins, whether it happens online or at a counter. It also says nearly all agency employees were required to work in the office five days a week to support the in-person checks. For a beneficiary, that means a visit to a local office is a working route and not a last resort.

What happens when the code or the account is out of reach?

Social Security says a person who cannot change direct deposit online or cannot generate the code must visit an office, and that this applies to every type of benefit. Someone who cannot create an account has two routes, a local office or the bank. The agency says no appointment is needed when the only business is a direct deposit change.

The office locator on ssa.gov lists locations, and 1-800-772-1213 can also direct a caller to the nearest one. A bank can handle the switch too, since the agency says future changes can also be made through a bank’s automatic enrollment service when a customer opens or moves an account.

Does the account already on file need new proof?

No. Social Security says current benefits keep going to the bank account on file without any identity proofing. The extra steps apply when a beneficiary asks for a change, not when a check arrives as usual.

For the person who does make a change, the identity check is mostly a one-time job. Once a beneficiary has proven who they are online or in person, the agency says they generally do not need to prove it again for online services. A change that used to wait was also sped up: the March 2025 release said requests made online or in person would be processed within one business day, in place of the 30-day hold that online changes had carried.

What should a beneficiary do if a deposit change shows up that they did not ask for?

A caller who says they are from Social Security and wants a code, or a text that asks a beneficiary to read out a number from their account, is not following the agency’s process. The code exists so that the beneficiary gives it to a Social Security representative on a call the beneficiary placed to 1-800-772-1213.

Anyone who finds a missing deposit or a change they did not make should call Social Security at 1-800-772-1213 and their bank right away. The bank can show which account received the money, and speed matters because the next payment follows the account on record.

Beneficiaries who never use a computer still have a route. The phone option needs the code from a my Social Security account, so for someone with no account the paths are an office visit, where identity is proven in person, or the bank. Those steps have been in place since the spring of 2025, so anyone who has changed banks since then has already met them, and anyone who has not will meet them the next time they switch.

Would you know within a day if your Social Security deposit were sent somewhere else?

A redirected deposit is found when the money is already late, and by then a household that lives on one monthly check is behind on rent, medication and utilities. The code and the account are the front door, and the rest of the process, from payment dates to what to do on the day a check does not arrive, is where most people are unprepared.

The Social Security Check Protection Kit is a 75-page guide with a section on locking the check down, a 2026 payment calendar and a plan for a late or missing payment. It is set up so a beneficiary can see the expected date, compare it to the deposit and know who to call first.

Get the kit that locks down your Social Security deposit and lists the 2026 payment dates →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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